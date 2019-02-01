'Travelers,' Starring Eric McCormack, Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is ending its travel plans.

The streaming giant has canceled Eric McCormack-led time-travel drama Travelers after a three-season run.

Will and Grace star McCormack made the announcement Friday in a video posted to his verified Twitter page. "A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a season four, but many of you have been saying, 'Look, if this is it, what a moving and surprising and profound ending it is." Well, I’m afraid it is [the end]. Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers Program 1, as we call it, is complete … Much love from 3468 in the 21st."



Created by Stargate's Brad Wright, the drama took place hundreds of years in the future and focused on the last surviving humans who discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These "travelers" assumed the lives of seemingly random people, while secretly working as teams to perform missions to save humanity from a terrible future.

McCormack starred as FBI Special Agent Grant MacLaren, the team's leader. The series originally aired in Canada, with Netflix picking up the drama as part of a deal between co-producers Peackock Alley and Showcase. Netflix distributed the series internationally and ultimately became its lone production company and helped the series get to a third season.

Wright confirmed the cancellation with a thank you note to those involved with Travelers on his verified Twitter page as well.

The cancellation arrives as Netflix continues to review its scripted roster. The streamer, which does not release specific viewership data, recently canceled multiple Marvel series, multicam All About the Washingtons, Maniac, Flaked, American Vandal, and more.