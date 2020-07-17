'In Treatment' Reboot Under Consideration at HBO

The half-hour drama about a psychotherpaist and his patients ran for three seasons from 2008-10.

HBO is considering going back into therapy.

The premium cable outlet is exploring a reboot of its drama series In Treatment, about the interaction between a therapist and his patients. The series, based on an Israeli show, BeTipul, and starring Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston, ran for three seasons from 2008-10.

No writer or showrunner is attached yet. Given the nature of the show, however — episodes were almost exclusively two-character pieces featuring Paul and one of his patients — it's not difficult to see an updated version of the series conforming to industry safety guidelines put forth during the coronavirus pandemic. (Nor would it be a stretch for the show to be filmed remotely.)

HBO also has an ongoing relationship with In Treatment executive producer Hagai Levi, having just ordered a limited series based on Ingmar Bergman's Scenes From a Marriage from him. Levi also co-created and executive produced Our Boys for HBO.

In Treatment aired multiple episodes each week during its run, with Paul meeting with several patients and concluding with a session with his own therapist (Dianne Weist). Michelle Forbes, Blair Underwood, Melissa George, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Charles, Hope Davis, Alison Pill, Embeth Davidtz, Sherri Saum, Russell Hornsby, Aaron Shaw, John Mahoney, Irrfan Khan, Debra Winger, Amy Ryan, Dane DeHaan and Alex Wolff all played patients over the course of the series.

TVLine first reported the news.