'Tremors' Reboot Starring Kevin Bacon Dead at Syfy

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has passed on the revival that was to be set 25 years after the events of the 1990 feature film.

Here's a headline you don't read every day: A TV reboot of a feature film toplined by the original star is not moving forward.

Syfy has opted to pass on its TV follow-up to 1990 feature film Tremors, starring Kevin Bacon.

The film centered on a repairman (Bacon) and his friend who uncover several mysterious deaths in their small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, only to discover a group of giant, worm-like monsters who eat human flesh below the surface. The group must then fight to stay alive. Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle) penned the script for the revival, which picks up 25 years after the events of the film and finds Valentine McKee (Bacon) attempting to save the town again — but this time, also battling age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex. The Universal Cable Productions drama was picked up to pilot in June 2017 and co-starred Emily Tremaine, Megan Ketch and Shiloh Fernandez.

Bacon broke the news himself, writing on his verified Instagram page that he was "[s]ad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality. Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!"

The horror film, which was produced by Universal Pictures, grossed $16 million at the box office before it became a cult classic on home video and spawned four sequels. Syfy first attempted a TV remake in 2003 with Tremors: The Series, which was canceled after one 13-episode season. A second TV adaptation was announced in late 2015 but failed to land a network at the time.

"This is the only character I've played that I've ever thought about revisiting," the prolific actor said last year. "I just got to thinking, where would this guy end up after 25 years?”

Bacon's latest TV streak has included Amazon's one-and-done comedy I Love Dick. He also has a Showtime pilot, the Ben Affleck- and Matt Damon-produced Boston crime drama City on a Hill, in contention.

With the Tremors pass, Syfy has Blumhouse drama Run for Your Life remaining in contention. The NBCUniversal-owned cable network recently picked up the Russo brothers drama Deadly Class to series. That joins a lineup that also includes the final season of 12 Monkeys, Channel Zero, The Expanse, Killjoys, The Magicians, Wynonna Earp, Z Nation, Superstition, Happy, Krypton, The Purge and Nightflyers.

Tremors marks a rare reboot with its original star attached to get a pass in an era where many networks and streamers are looking for proven hits to cut through in a crowded scripted landscape expected to top 500 in 2018.