Trevor Noah Breaks Down "New Beefs" Displayed in Fifth Democratic Debate

The late-night host gave his take on the fighting words exchanged between candidates Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker; Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard and "Joe Biden versus his own mouth."

After the fifth Democratic primary debate concluded in Atlanta on Wednesday, Trevor Noah's The Daily Show went live once again to give his take on the top 10 polling candidates.

Candidates that took the stage included: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Tom Steyer, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the race whereas former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro failed to meet polling requirements.

Noah was quick to describe the fifth Democratic debate as one that "sounded exactly like what we've heard in the previous fold." However, the late-night host notes that this particular debate shed light on "new beefs" including fighting words between Warren and Booker on wealth tax, "Joe Biden versus his own mouth" and Harris against Gabbard.

During the debate, Harris called out Gabbard for publicly criticizing former President Obama during his presidency and claims she "buddied up to Steve Bannon" in order to "get a meeting with Donald Trump" shortly after he was elected.

"People please stop fighting. It's not worth it. Neither of you are going to be president. What are you doing?" Noah responded to the heated exchange. The late-night host also described their confrontation as the "most intense argument in Atlanta that didn't involve NeNe Leakes" from Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Despite candidates having disagreements on stage, Noah did emphasize that the debate did have "one moment that was kind of sweet." Prior to answering a question, Yang complimented Steyer "for having money and spending money in the right way."

"Aw, Yang 2020. Everyone gets $1,000 and a compliment," Noah quipped.

Noah also made fun of the night's awkward moment "courtesy of Biden" for using the word "punch" when discussing violence against women. "What are you doing, Joe? The only way he can recover from that is if just starts making bad word choices his thing," Noah said.

Despite the minor feuds and awkward moments, Noah summarized the night as one in which the candidates were unified "when it came to Trump." "They were all trying to show they were the same," Noah said, also adding that it was "no surprise" they were talking impeachment.

Later on in the night, Noah enlisted Roy Wood Jr. to interview black voters in Atlanta in order to get their take on candidates. When asked for their thoughts on the various candidates, the voters described Biden as "touching women," Sanders as "the man" and Harris as "the police." When asked which candidate they would rally for, the group was divided between Sanders and Warren.

The third debate took place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. For the new debate, MSNBC selected an all-female moderator team including: Rachel Maddow, host of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post.