Trevor Noah Calls Out Heineken With Mock Campaign

Trevor Noah is firing back at Heineken after the beer brand released a recent ad that has been criticized as being racist.

In the beer brand's recent spot, a bartender is shown sliding a bottle of Heineken Light to several black people before it arrives to a lighter-skinned woman. The ad then revealed its tag line: "Sometimes lighter is better." After viewers slammed the ad for being racially insensitive, the company was quick to respond to critics on Twitter saying their tagline has been "misinterpreted" and they are "taking the feedback to heart."

Despite Heineken's defense, The Daily Show host found enlisting help from a professional would be ideal for the beer brand. “If you’re a brand out there, that doesn’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons, you need to bring in a professional. But if you can’t afford a professional, then we’ve got just the man for you,” Noah told his viewers during his Tuesday night broadcast, before introducing a mock advertisement for Heineken.

"Are you a big-time ad agency that has no black people?” the mock professional, Leo Deblin, asked before proceeding to reference previous racially insensitive advertisements, including H&M’s controversial “Monkey” sweatshirt and Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad. “Do you keep making mistakes like ‘monkey shirt,’ racism refreshment, protest snack? You smoking crack.”

Deblin then explained that by using his “black service," nobody will "get tore up by black Twitter." “You can consult an actual black person, before you launch an ad campaign. It’s like having your own black friend that you pay.”

The mock ad also emphasized the importance of female empowerment, which could allude to the current #MeToo and Time’s Up climate. “You can just run it by my wife, Leah Deblin,” the mock consultant says, adding that she will “straighten your ass out.”

