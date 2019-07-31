Trevor Noah Compares Democratic Debate to Tarantino Movie: "Everyone Coming After Everyone"

'The Daily Show' host got some comic mileage out of Cory Booker's memorable line to Joe Biden: "There's a saying in my community, you're dipping into the Kool-aid, and you don't even know the flavor."

After the second night of the Democratic debate in Michigan, Detroit, Trevor Noah weighed in on the biggest takeaways in another live offering of The Daily Show.

Among the prominent candidates on Wednesday night were New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; U.S. representative for California, Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Additional candidates included Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro; philanthropist Andrew Yang; the first Hindu member of Congress Tulsi Gabbard; Washington governor Jay Inslee; and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

The event continued to be moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

"This was the debate everybody was waiting for," said the late-night host. "Coming into tonight, we all knew it was about beef." He was referencing the way Biden and Harris clashed over race during the last debate. Noah went on compare the debate to exploding fireworks due to Biden's placement next to Harris on stage.

As Noah recalled how Harris and Biden argued back and forth about who had a stronger health plan, he recognized that their exchange was "a lot more civil" this time around. Democrats largely agreed on the big picture, he said, while also noting that Bill de Blasio just wanted to "knock the whole thing down."

Noah went on to discuss the candidates' use of math and numbers in describing their health care policies, comparing their level of detail to the more general way that Trump talks about numbers.

The late-night host touched upon how Booker went on "full-on attack mode," when he criticized Biden's criminal reform plan. He recalled one of Booker's lines from the night: "There's a saying in my community, you're dipping into the Kool-aid, and you don't even know the flavor."

Continued Noah, "This is where Cory was in his element. He had Biden on the ropes. [And] just when you thought that Biden was the target of the night, Tulsi Gabbard comes up from the ring and slams Kamala in her chair." The latter was a reference to the way Gabbard came after Harris about her history with criminal justice policies.

"It was almost like Quentin Tarantino wrote this part of the debate," quipped Noah. "Everyone coming after everyone."

As Booker and Biden debated criminal justice reform, the senator fired off a now viral moment of the debate.

My goodness pic.twitter.com/YseJXtKr5J — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. tweeted shortly after with a prediction of Google's next trending search.

Half of America right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/TYhrro6NW1 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 1, 2019

Noah wasn't the only late-night host going live after Wednesday night's debate, with The Late Show's Stephen Colbert and Late Night's Seth Meyers also airing live versions of their shows.