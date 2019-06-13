Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Poke Fun at Sarah Huckabee Sanders' White House Exit

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders found herself at the center of a media frenzy Thursday after revealing that she would be leaving the White House to return to her home in Arkansas. With the news circulating, it's no surprise that late night hosts gave their own takes on Sanders' departure during their Thursday night shows.

After Trevor Noah shared the news to his Daily Show audience, the crowd erupted into applause leaving Noah to reiterate that the news isn’t as "surprising" as it could’ve been presumed. "I said she is quitting. And we know that this is true because she’s denied it," the late-night show quipped. "But this news isn’t that surprising because you realize she stopped giving press conferences months ago. So it’s just quitting what she already wasn’t doing." Noah then added: "She’s basically quit being press secretary the same way Trump quit Crossfit."

TONIGHT: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the job she hasn’t been doing for months. pic.twitter.com/QCgAIXBeFc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 13, 2019

Over at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host also poked fun at Sanders. "She's going home to become a professional skateboarder," Kimmel said. "That's true or at least it's as true as everything she said while she was working at the White House."

Kimmel also expressed that he wasn't exactly sure what job she was leaving given that Sanders hasn't held a press conference in three months. "Have you ever seen that face so happy before? She is literally hucka-beaming with joy at the thought of leaving," the late-night host said.

He later described the Trump administration as appearing as an "empty Blockbuster video stores" because Sanders marks another member of the White House that has left. The late-night host then played a montage of Sanders' various confrontations with reporters during press conferences. Kimmel added that Sanders would be replaced by a "box of TGIF Fridays bacon cheddar loaded potato skins."

News of Sanders' departure was announced by President Donald Trump, who said that Sanders would be leaving the White House by the end of the month. "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done," he tweeted.

Sanders also addressed her departure at a White House event. "This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime," she said. “It's truly been something I will treasure forever. It’s one of the greatest jobs I could ever have. I have loved every minute, even the hard minutes. … It's the truly the most special experience. The only one I can think of that might top it just a little bit is the fact that I’m a mom. I have three amazing kids. And I’m going to spend a little more time with them."

Before confirming the news, Sander's departure has been rumored for more than a year. CBS News reported in June 2018 that she was planning to leave, which she denied at the time.