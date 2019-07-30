Trevor Noah Praises Marianne Williamson, Elizabeth Warren in Live Post-Debate Show

The Comedy Central 'Daily Show' host also made light of Bernie Sanders' position on healthcare and CNN's aggressive questions: "Half of those questions might have been, 'Pick three people on the stage, f---, marry, kill?'"

As the second round of Democratic debates began Tuesday in Detroit, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah went live, offering political and social commentary on the night’s biggest moments.

Prominent candidates taking the debate stage on Tuesday included Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; South Bend mayor and former military officer Pete Buttigieg; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Author and activist Marianne Williamson; U.S. Representative from Ohio, Tim Ryan; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper; Maryland politician John Delaney and Montana governor Steve Bullock rounded out the debate.

Moderators for the event included CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

Noah started off his live coverage by discussing the debate's timing. Tuesday night was important because millions tuned in to TV to watch "one man emerge from a large field of candidates. That's right, tonight was The Bachelorette finale," Noah said, noting the fact that the ABC reality show's season-ending episode was on at the same time as the CNN debate.

Noah also joked about CNN's method for choosing which candidates would debate on which night: Names were written on slips and dropped into a box, where they were drawn out by an anchor. "Okay, what? What is going on? I feel like I'm watching bloopers for the courtroom scene in Chernobyl," Noah said after a clip of the selection process played.

The Comedy Central host then ran through the major topics of Tuesday night's debate, the first being healthcare. Of Bernie Sander's suggestion that "Medicare for All means expanding benefits to include dental care, eyeglasses and hearing aids," Noah joked, "Why does Bernie sound like he's pitching healthcare for himself?"

The debate's discussion about immigration was confusing, Noah argued next: At one point, some Democrats said illegal immigration would still be illegal, but by the end all candidates onstage seemed more generous, he said.

Noah veered into media criticism when he discussed CNN's moderation strategy: According to the cable network's rules, candidates would get as little as 15 seconds to answer policy questions, which is "good for snappy TV," but "horrible" for policy questions, Noah said. Then, picking out CNN's questions that seemed primed to start a fight among the candidates, Noah joked, "Wow, CNN, you catty b----. Half of those questions might have been, pick three people on the stage, 'F---, marry, kill.' "

Noah finally discussed winners of the night's event. He gave kudos to Marianne Williamson for the way she discussed systemic racism in American society: "Wow, Marianne Williamson, I didn't know it was possible for a white woman to get that much attention from black people without calling the cops," Noah said to some gasps in the audience. Finally, he praised Elizabeth Warren for how clear she was about her policies and her passion for ideas. "Some of these candidates were like 'Let's make America 8.5% better than it was the last time," he joked. The debate, he said, ended up being about the candidates that wanted to make major systemic change and those who thought that approach would alienate voters.

The debates continue on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET with the same moderators. Prominent candidates include Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Cory Booker.