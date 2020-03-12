Trevor Noah Says Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus Sends a "Message to the Rest of Us"

"He shouldn't have been letting everyone touch his chocolates. That's probably how he got it," the 'Daily Show' host quipped during his Thursday night show.

Though the coronavirus has caused an uproar around the world, Trevor Noah found it important to address his concern for Tom Hanks during his Thursday night show.

"Yes, ladies and gentlemen, corona got to Tom Hanks," the Daily Show host was quick to say in his monologue of the actor testing positive for coronavirus. "And this man's already been through so much."

Noah then proceeded to make references to Hanks' film resume including Saving Private Ryan, Sully and Turner & Hooch: "After the war he's been through and that time his plane's crashed and he already had to deal with his dog dying. I feel bad for him! At the same time he shouldn't have been letting everyone touch his chocolates. That's probably how he got it," Noah added, alluding to Hanks' infamous line in Forest Gump.

Hanks announced Wednesday that he and wife Rita Wilson are in isolation after both testing positive for coronavirus. Because of the diagnosis, the pair remain in isolation for 14 days in a hospital on the Gold Coast. "He's used to being stuck alone with Wilson so he's fine," Noah said, impressed with yet another film reference with his Cast Away joke. "Yeah you thought the movie jokes were done, and I come back with another one!"

After news of Hank and Wilson broke, the couple was quick to trend Twitter, something, Noah said, frightened him for different reasons.

"When I saw Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson trending, I was so devastated because I thought after 31 years together, they were getting divorced and I was like "oh no." And then I clicked on the news and I was like, "Ah, thank God. They're getting corona."

Relieved the longtime couple were not getting divorced, Noah explained how shocking it was for the actor to be the "first celebrity to get the virus."

"I would've expected someone ridiculous like Flavor Flav, Charlie Sheen or Sarah Palin. But Tom Hanks. This is insane! This is like finding out Mr. Rogers has chlamydia. You'd be like 'I didn't even think he had genitals.'"

Despite Hanks being beloved among fans, Noah emphasized how there could be a purpose for the actor being the first Hollywood figure to test positive for the virus. "It's almost like coronavirus chose Tom Hanks just to send a message to the rest of us. You know, like prison rules. Just like, 'If I can get Hanks, I can get to anyone.''

After seeing Noah's segment on Hanks and Wilson, Wilson took to Twitter to express how funny she thought it was. "Thank you for the best laugh of the day!!! You’re awesome," Wilson tweeted to Noah.

Hanks and Wilson are believed to have contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., or in transit from there, according to officials from Queensland Health, the Australian government department overseeing the outbreak of the disease in that state.

On Thursday, a Queensland Health official, without specifically naming the couple, said that all new reported infections are non-contact cases and that the patients are believed to have “contracted the illness outside Australia and traveled to Queensland with the virus.”

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, had been in Australia for at least a week prior to their diagnosis. Hanks was in production of Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley movie for Warner Bros., while Wilson was accompanying him in Australia while also performing concerts of songs from her new album Halfway to Home.

Hanks and Wilson posted a photo of themselves late Thursday, as they offered an update and thanked "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us." "We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are thing we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Hanks then finished his statement by making a reference to his 1992 film A League of Their Own. "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."