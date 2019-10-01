Trevor Noah to Star in, Produce Quibi Series

The 'Daily Show' host becomes the latest A-lister to back a project for the shortform streaming platform.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah is going on the road — and taking Quibi along for the ride.

Noah will star in and executive produce an untitled series for the shortform streaming platform that will chronicle a tour he takes to the far corners of the country and beyond. The series comes from Noah's Day Zero Productions — which is backed by Comedy Central parent ViacomCBS — and Comedy Central Productions.

The series, part comedy and part travelogue, will give viewers a look at the candid interactions Noah has with the people he meets and the places he visits along the way. It will also show how those moments influence both his point of view and his stand-up comedy.

Noah is the latest A-lister to bring a project to Quibi. The mobile-only streaming platform founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg has also greenlit series from Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, Lena Waithe, Lorne Michaels, Darren Criss, Tyra Banks and Idris Elba, among others.

The service is slated to launch in spring 2020 and deliver its series — there are more than 40 scripted and unscripted projects in the works — to users in "chapters" of eight to 10 minutes each. Quibi will cost $5 per month for a version with ads and $8 monthly for one without.

Bob Bain Productions and Mainstay Entertainment join Day Zero and Comedy Central Productions in producing the Noah series. Executive producers are Noah, Day Zero's Haroon Saleem, Bob Bain and Mainstay Entertainment's Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin.