Trevor Noah Urges Americans to "Have Conversations" Amid Gov. Ralph Northam's Blackface Controversy

Trevor Noah made a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday where he addressed all the recent controversies including Gov. Ralph Northam's blackface photograph and even Jeff Bezos infamous explicit "below the belt" selfies.

When discussing the latest news, the Daily Show host argued that Northam's blackface controversy is proof that America simply needs to "have conversations about race."

"I think in many ways America is always going to come into this problem if you do not have conversations around the history of the country, how the country came to be and conversations about race...You have to talk about the ramifications of Jim Crowe...slavery... if you have those conversations people will understand," Noah told Colbert.

The Daily Show host further explained that he would want to keep would keep Gov. Northam in office "as long as possible because now he's being forced to talk about it."

"Northam has to listen now... I want a governor who's reading Roots," he quipped.

Noah also mentioned that those that are "ignorant" can also peg the question as to why the film White Chicks is appropriate when the Wayan brothers projected themselves as white-skinned throughout the film. "White Chicks was never used to oppress anybody other than movie-goers."

Amid the government shutdown chaos, Noah and Colbert also discussed Trump's quest for a wall.

"I've gotten to a point where I feel like in America, you need to limit all politicians to a single term. All politicians are focused on are being reelected then just doing what they were elected to do," Noah explained.

"Trump is stressed because he wants to say he got the wall... It's wild. walls save lives. walls are the greatest things. So great!"