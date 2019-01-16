'Trial and Error' Canceled After Studio Fails to Find New Home for NBC Comedy

It's a sad day in East Peck.

True crime spoof Trial and Error has been canceled after two seasons on NBC. Producers Warner Bros. TV attempted to find a new home for the comedy about an attorney (Nicholas D'Agosto) and his rag-tag small-town team of investigators after NBC's option to renew the series expired last fall. Attempts to find a new destination for Trial and Error, from showrunner Jeff Astrof and exec producer Matt Miller, were unsuccessful. The studio, however, remains open to continuing the series should an opportunity arise in the future.

The series was a serialized take on a different legal case in the small-town of East Peck. Season one featured John Lithgow as its primary defendant, while Kristin Chenoweth was the center of its sophomore run. Never a ratings breakout — season two was down considerably from its freshman order — the series retained a loyal and vocal base while being a critical favorite. Season one had an 86 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com, while its second cycle grew to 91 percent.

Not helping the case for Trial and Error was the fact that broadcast, cable and streaming networks continue to focus on ownership. Trial and Error was one of only a handful of NBC series from outside studios on the network's 2018-19 broadcast schedule. Warners now has only two series currently on NBC: veteran Blindspot (awaiting word on season five) and rookie Manifest.

Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd, Steve Boyer and Amanda Payton rounded out the cast.