'Trinkets' Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix is taking home another season of Trinkets.

The streaming giant has renewed the YA comedy based on the book by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith for a second — and final — season. The new batch of 10 episodes will return in 2020 with a new showrunner. Sarah Goldfinger (CSI, Charmed) will take over at the helm of the series from AwesomenessTV (PEN15), replacing Linda Gase. Details behind the change were not immediately available.

Sources say the decision to announce a final run was because season two was being written to provide the natural conclusion to the story and Netflix wanted to let viewers know upfront that there would not be a third season. The streamer has recently come under fire for axing shows early in their run, with few actually making it to a third cycle.

Set and filmed in Portland, the series revolves around three vastly different high school students who form an unlikely friendship after meeting at a mandated Shoplifter's Anonymous session. Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira and Quintessa Swindell star.

Netflix picked up the comedy in October and launched it June 14.

The comedy was originally developed at MTV back in 2015, but nothing came from that script buy.