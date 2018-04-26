'Trollhunters' to End With Season 3, Adds Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna, Emile Hirsch

Maslany and Hirsch will also lead Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix animated series 'Tales of Arcadia,' while Hirsch will help complete the role voiced by the late Anton Yelchin.

Netflix is firming up its plans for the Trollhunters and Tales of Arcadia animated franchises.

The streamer announced Thursday that Guillermo Del Toro and Marc Guggenheim's Emmy-winning animated series Trollhunters will end with season three, which has added Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna and Emile Hirsch to its voice cast.

Additionally, Netflix revealed that Maslany and Luna will reprise their Trollhunters roles in Del Toro's follow-up animated entry Tales of Arcadia of which Trollhunters was the first installment. Tales of Arcadia will be followed by two additional series: 3 Below, in 2018, and a final chapter, Wizards, in 2019.

Maslany and Luna will voice Aja and Krel, respectively. They are two new students who come to the aid of the Trollhunters team in the fight against Morgana.

Hirsch will take over the role of Jim Lake Jr., which was originally voiced by the late Anton Yelchin, who completed his work on the first two seasons and a large portion of season three before his death. The final season of Trollhunters, Netflix says, will honor the actor with producers finding a unique way to incorporate the voice transition that is organic to the story while also carrying on Yelchin's legacy and role. Some parts of season three have been merged with Hirsch's performance to complete the season.

Trollhunters will return May 25. Tales of Arcadia will bow in late 2018 on Netflix.