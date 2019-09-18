'True Blood' Favorite Joins Fox's '911' Spinoff

Jim Parrack has come aboard the Austin-set '911: Lone Star,' which stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler.

Former True Blood regular Jim Parrack has signed on to Fox's midseason series 911: Lone Star.

Parrack is the third actor to join the Austin-set 911 spinoff, following Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler. He will play Judd Ryder, a lifelong Texas firefighter marred by tragedy. Short on talk and long on action, Judd is generally suspicious of outsiders — especially Capt. Owen Strand (Lowe), who has just arrived from New York City.

Judd is married to 911 call center operator Grace Ryder, a role that has yet to be cast.

Lone Star, from 911 creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, stars Lowe as a New York City firefighter who moves with his son to Austin, where he tries to balance saving people who are at their most vulnerable and solving problems in his own life. Tyler plays the chief paramedic at the station where Lowe's character is assigned.

The series is set to premiere Jan. 19, 2020, following the NFC Championship Game on Fox, then move to 911's Monday spot while the parent show takes a midseason break.

Murphy, Falchuk and showrunner Minear are executive producing, while Lowe is a co-executive producer of the 20th Century Fox-produced project.

Parrack played Hoyt Fortenberry on HBO's True Blood. His credits include also Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, HBO's The Deuce and the features Suicide Squad and Fury. He also is part of the cast of the upcoming Fast and Furious 9. Parrack is repped by Paradigm and Brave Artists Management.