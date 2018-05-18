True Crime Anthology Series 'The Act' Set at Hulu

The seasonal anthology is based on Michelle Dean's BuzzFeed story "Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter to Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom to Be Murdered."

Hulu has ordered a second anthology to its roster of scripted originals.

The streamer best known for The Handmaid's Tale has handed out a series order to The Act, a season anthology series that explores startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories.

The first season will revolve around Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder. It is based on Michelle Dean's BuzzFeed story "Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter to Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom to Be Murdered," which was published in August 2016.

Dean and Nick Antosca (Syfy anthology Channel Zero) penned the script and will serve as co-showrunners on the series. They exec produce alongside Greg Shephard and Britton Rizzio. The drama is produced by Universal Cable Productions, where Antosca is under an overall deal.

The series first landed at Hulu in July 2017. Since then, the interest in the true genre fare has only grown. Dean's story went viral and ended 2016 as one of Longform's top stories of the year.

The Act is the second anthology at Hulu, which last month picked up Blumhouse horror anthology Into the Dark. Unlike The Act, Into the Dark is an episodic anthology and will see each feature-film-length instalment tell a different story each month. The Act joins a rapidly growing roster of topical dramas including Looking for Alaska, Little Fires Everywhere, The Looming Tower and Emmy winner The Handmaid's Tale.

For UCP, meanwhile, The Act becomes the cable-focused studio's second sale at Hulu following Billy Eichner scripted comedy Difficult People. It joins a roster of originals at the studio that also includes USA Network’s The Sinner, Amazon’sHomecoming, Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Bravo's Dirty John. Of those, both The Sinner and Dirty John are also anthologies.

Antosca is repped by WME, Writ Large and Ginsburg Daniels.