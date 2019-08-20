'True Detective,' 'Wire' Stars Join Bryan Cranston Showtime Thriller

Carmen Ejogo and Isiah Whitlock Jr. will both be series regulars in limited series 'Your Honor.'

True Detective season three star Carmen Ejogo and The Wire scene-stealer Isiah Whitlock Jr. have joined the cast of Showtime's limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston.

The two will be series regulars on the 10-episode legal thriller from Peter Moffat (the BBC's Criminal Justice, source material for HBO's The Night Of) and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King. Your Honor stars Cranston as a New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, whose son (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Ejogo (Selma, the Fantastic Beasts franchise) will play Lee Delamere, an attorney at a moneyed law firm whose passionate pursuit of justice pulls her back into the New Orleans criminal justice system. Whitlock (BlacKkKlansman, The Good Cop) plays Charlie, Michael's oldest and best friend and a rising political star in the city who will do anything to protect Michael.

The cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg and Sofia Black-D'Elia.

Showtime gave a series commitment to Your Honor back in 2017; it's set to begin production in the fall in New Orleans. Emmy nominee Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) will direct the first three episodes.

Based on Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honor comes from CBS TV Studios, where the Kings have an overall deal via their King Size Productions. Robert and Michelle King executive produce with Moffat, Cranston, Berger, King Size president Liz Glotzer, Scripted World's Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg and Cranston's producing partner James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment.

