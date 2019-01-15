Trump's Civil War Rant Gets 'Drunk History' Treatment on 'The Daily Show'

The segment is based on a speech the president gave about Lincoln during an October rally.

Drunk History host Derek Waters teamed up with The Daily Show to explain Donald Trump's version of the Civil War, as the president explained at an Ohio rally in October.

The clip opened with Waters raising his glass to Trump, who appeared on the television he was watching, and thanked him for content.

A voiceover from Trump's speech played as Waters took on the role of Abraham Lincoln to reenact Trump's storytelling. "Our first Republican president Abraham Lincoln ran his first campaign for public office in 1832 when he was only 23 years old," said Trump as the clip panned over a number of audience members that showed up to Lincoln's event.

The characters looked around the room in confusion when Trump slurred his words and butchered the pronunciation of "imagining." The audience nodded as Trump continued his story.

"30 years later as president, Lincoln signed the law that built the first transcontinental railroad uniting our country from ocean to ocean," continued Trump as Lincoln signed the letter onscreen. A servant yawned as Lincoln waved to the camera.

“Most people don’t even know he was a Republican, right?” Trump continued. “Does anyone know? A lot of people don’t know that.”

The camera returned to Waters watching the story on his television. He stated that he did know that Abraham was a Republican.

Trump then transitioned his story to a battle in the Civil War that was led by General Robert E. Lee. "I'll tell you what. Abraham Lincoln came home. He said, 'I can’t beat Robert E. Lee.' He had all of his generals — they look great. They were the top of their class at West Point. They were the greatest people," Trump continued as the actors met in Lincoln's office. "There was only one problem. They didn't know how the hell to win. They didn't know how to fight. They didn't know how and one day it was looking really bad."

The president then explained that Lincoln told a general with a drinking problem to lead the United States in the war. "Lincoln said, 'I don’t care what problem he has. You guys aren't winning,'" Lincoln told the other generals as his mouthed along to Trump's speech.

He revealed that the drunk general was Ulysses S. Grant. "It's unbelievable," said Trump as Grant continued to drink straight from a bottle and his fellow generals applauded him.

"He went in and he knocked the hell out of everyone," said Trump as Grant punched out other soldiers and drank onscreen. "And you know the story. They said to Lincoln, 'You can’t use him anymore. He's an alcoholic.' And Lincoln said, 'I don’t care if he's an alcoholic. Frankly, give me six to seven more just like him.'"

The camera returned to Waters watching Trump's speech on television as he went on to talk about Grant's drinking problem. "But man, was he a good general and he's finally being recognized as a great general."

The clip continued with shots of other soldiers on the ground after Grant took them out. Lincoln mouthed along to Trump 's speech as he said, "Grant figured it out, and Grant is a great general."

The segment concluded with Grant standing up and taking a drink from his flask.

