Trump Impeachment Dominates Christmas Dinner Conversation in 'SNL' Cold Open

Saturday Night Live leaned into the holidays for its cold open, featuring Aidy Bryant as a snowman in a winter wonderland. She set up the premise of the sketch, which jumped between American families gathered around the dinner table and discussing the potential impeachment of President Trump.

"They finally did it! They’re impeaching Trump!” Cecily Strong said at one of the tables. It then jumped to a conservative family where Beck Bennett said: “Well, they did it. They’re impeaching Trump. It’s a disgrace."

"Like how Trump is definitely getting impeached and then definitely getting re-elected?" Kenan Thompson said as a father in another family after his kids asked him to talk about politics. He then switched to discussing The Masked Singer.

"If Obama did half the stuff Trump did, he’d be in jail," Strong said. “Obama did way worse stuff than Trump," Bennett added in the conservative family.

"None of them live in the three states that determine the results of our election,” Bryant said of the three families. “And that’s the magic of the Electoral College."

Kate McKinnon also appeared at the end of the cold open as Greta Thunberg, making a statement about how the snowman wouldn’t be there in ten years due to global warming. She wished everyone a "merry last Christmas," as the ice caps are melting.