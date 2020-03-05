Octavia Spencer's 'Truth Be Told' Renewed at Apple

The Octavia Spencer vehicle Truth Be Told will be back for a second season at Apple TV+.

The drama, originally planned as a limited series, has been renewed for a second season. Spencer will return as star and executive producer.

Season two will continue to revolve around Spencer's character, a podcaster and investigator, and will focus on a new case — a departure from the original adaptation of the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping, about a woman who reopens a murder investigation after realizing she may have mistakenly helped put an innocent man behind bars. The series, among the first Apple TV+ original orders, provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and the potentially grave consequences of that obsession.

Created for television by writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told is produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. In addition to starring, Spencer serves as an exec producer on the series alongside Spellman. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment also serve as exec producers on the series, as does Mikkel Norgaard.

Tramble Spellman spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the original vision for show back when it launched in the fall. "Working with Octavia Spencer has been a dream come true for me," she said. "I am honored to continue to build the character of Poppy Parnell with her, and my partners at Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment. Apple continues to show their tremendous support for us and the show. I am thrilled to dive back into exploring our national obsession with true crime and how it plays out with our rich canvas of compelling characters.”

Added Witherspoon, “I’m thrilled to be making another season of Truth Be Told with Apple, our incredibly creative group of producers and the infinitely talented Octavia Spencer. I can't wait to see how Poppy Parnell's next chapter unfolds.”



Spencer has been on something of a streaming tear of late. She also stars in the upcoming limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, which is set to launch March 20 on Netflix.