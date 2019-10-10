'Truth Be Told': Podcaster Octavia Spencer Revisits Aaron Paul Case in Trailer for Apple Limited Series

The drama about a podcaster (Spencer) who questions her role in the fate of an imprisoned man (Paul) tackles America's obsession with the true-crime genre and premieres Dec. 6 on the forthcoming streaming service.

Apple released a first-look trailer for Truth Be Told, another original series set to join the TV+ slate.

The eight-episode limited series from Chernin/Endeavor Content stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, and will launch globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 6. Truth Be Told follows podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation and comes face-to-face with Warren Cave (Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race, according to the synopsis.

The two-minute-plus trailer introduces Poppy's plight, as she questions her role in Warren's sentencing. "I helped seal Warren's fate with a series of articles, but is there an innocent man in prison and did I lead that charge?" she asks while recording her podcast. The footage follows Warren's life in prison while also introducing the family members (which sees Caplan pulling double duty as sisters) who may have had a larger role in the crime. Playing on America's obsession with true-crime podcasts, the trailer ends with Poppy vowing to uncover the truth and Warren saying, "The people will get their show."

Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife). Spellman and Spencer exec produce alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment. Kristen Campo, Leonard Dick, Ben Watkins, Victor Hsu and Mikkel Norgaard also exec produce.

Apple TV+ launches Nov. 1 (at $4.99 per month) with a slate of originals, with others rolling out in the coming months. See all of the programming so far here and watch the Truth Be Told trailer above.