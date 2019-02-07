TruTV Developing Shows with Fortune Feimster, James Davis (Exclusive)

Maz Jobrani and Yamaneika Saunders are also headlining unscripted shows in the works at the cabler.

TruTV is continuing to add to its development roster with unscripted projects from four comedians.

The Turner-owned cable channel has greenlit projects from Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), James Davis (Hood Adjacent), stand-up Yamaneika Saunders and Maz Jobrani (Superior Donuts). Saunders has also signed a development deal with TruTV.

The four projects join a development slate that includes a humorous advice show from Ken Jeong, along with current shows such as At Home With Amy Sedaris, I'm Sorry, Jon Glaser Loves Gear and the upcoming scripted show Tacoma FD.

Feimster will star in Around the World in 80 Games, a half-hour show in which she travels to a different country for each episode and throws herself into competing in that nation's most popular (and often strange) game show, whether it's outsmarting robots in China or answering Viking trivia while curling in Norway. She'll executive produce with Craig Armstrong and Rick Ringbakk of 10Fold, a partner of Red Arrow Studios.

Davis co-created and will host Blackspiracy With James Davis, a half-hour variety show that examines conspiracy theories in black culture as a way of looking at pop culture at large. He'll uses sketches, interviews and man-on-the-street bits to discuss claims ranging from relevant to ridiculous.

Martin Usher co-created the show with Davis; both will exec produce along with Nile Evans, Jesse Collins and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Jobrani's untitled variety show will employ stand-up, sketches, interviews and hidden-camera pieces to explore the absurd lengths people will go to in order to "fit in." He co-created the show with Jon Beckerman (Ed). JASH, in partnership with NowThis produces the show; Jobrani, Beckerman, Daniel Kellison, Max Broude, Miriam Mintz and Ray Moheet are the exec producers.

Saunders is developing a game-show concept currently titled Can You Beat Yamaneika?, in which comedians take part in a series of games designed to test how quick-witted they are. The winner will take on Saunders head to head to see who can best think on their feet. Saunders, Nile Evans and Rick Dorfman executive produce.

Additionally, TruTV's animated pilot This Functional Family, from comedian Jo Koy, has added Tia Carrere, Gillian Jacobs, Phil LaMarr, Josh Luis Keaton and Omid Abtahi to its voice cast.