TruTV Exodus Continues as Pair of Scripted Execs Depart (Exclusive)

The executive exodus at TruTV continues.

Two more scripted executives — senior vp originals Angel Annussek and senior vp production Nancy McKenna — have departed the network. Sources say the duo accepted voluntary separation packages back in April and are remaining on board through the cable network's transition to a unified development team under Kevin Reilly.

Reilly was given oversight of TruTV earlier this month when he signed a new deal to remain at the helm of WarnerMedia's basic cable networks and its forthcoming streaming platform. As part of the three-year pact, Reilly was also given oversight of TruTV. Chris Linn, who had served as president of the niche comedy cabler since 2013, departed.

As part of the restructuring, programming and marketing heads Marissa Ronca and Puja Vohra, also departed the network.

The restructuring arrives as Reilly is consolidating his development teams under one central structure, with TNT, TBS and TruTV now unified in a fashion similar to other media behemoths. (Comcast's USA Network and Syfy, for example, consolidated their development teams a few years ago under scripted head Bill McGoldrick.)

For his part, Reilly is on the verge of making his mark on all three cable networks as parent company WarnerMedia prepares to launch its streaming platform that will be home for content from all of its cable brands as well as HBO and its own roster of originals. Under Reilly's plan, comedy-focused TBS is adding drama Snowpiercer; drama-leaning TNT quietly added a couple of comedic game shows; and TruTV will be adding animation that was previously earmarked for Adult Swim.



For her part, Annussek was promoted to senior vp originals in October 2016 after first joining the cabler in 2004 as an exec producer. Her credits with TruTV include Adam Ruins Everything, The Carbonaro Effect, Jon Glaser Loves Gear and scripted offerings Those Who Can't, among others.

McKenna, meanwhile, reported directly to Linn and was upped to senior vp production in January 2018. She joined TruTV in 2007 and most recently oversaw production, postproduction and editing on the cabler's originals. She also managed all production budgets.