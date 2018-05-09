truTV Greenlights New Projects From Ken Jeong, Jo Koy

Turner’s truTV is adding its original comedies roster.

The network unveiled its 2018-19 programming slate ahead of next week’s 2018 Turner Upfront event at Madison Square Garden. In doing so, truTV has greenlit of Tacoma FD (working title), a new scripted series from Super Troopers' Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme about a fire department in the wettest city in America. Also joining the slate are two new pilots — a comedic medical advice show created by Ken Jeong and an animated project from Jo Koy, both of which are currently in development. The network has also expanded its portfolio of existing original series, with new seasons of Adam Ruins Everything and Hack My Life, along with an additional 12-episode order for freshman series Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks.

The announcements come on the heels of the previously-announced second seasons of At Home with Amy Sedaris, I’m Sorry and Jon Glaser Loves Gear, plus the third season of the network’s inaugural scripted comedy Those Who Can’t. Earlier this year, truTV also expanded its partnership with its Impractical Jokers franchise, which includes an eighth season of the television series and the brand’s first-ever full-length feature film (currently in production with director Chris Henchy and Funny Or Die producing.)

“We’ve reached a point in our illustrious four-year history as a comedy network where we have a fully-balanced portfolio, proven results and are firing on all cylinders,” said Chris Linn, president of truTV. “Our mix of returning hits, new series, plus scripted and unscripted formats in development, and a wholly-owned library of originals gives us a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Against all odds and in a challenging landscape, truTV continues to deliver premium experiences for our fans and our advertising partners, and combined with our all-in commitment to reduced commercials, we plan to keep raising the bar.”

Tacoma FD is a new half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in the wettest city in America. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, they are fire fighters who are always ready to fight fires… but in this wet city, they find themselves tackling the less glamourous elements of the job. Leading the fire house crew are Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme). The series, which will go into production later this year and will debut in 2019, is co-created and executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

Real life doctor turned comedian Jeong is bringing a half-hour, comedic medical advice show, in which he dispenses his expertise while also performing related comedy bits in front of a studio audience. Jeong and his team of correspondents tackle all aspects of health and wellness, from general medicine to that weird rash that’s starting to really burn. Created by Jeong, the series is produced by Hazy Mills Productions and Mission Control Media, with Jeong, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and Brett Carducci serving as executive producers. Jeong is represented by ICM and Carducci of Aligned Entertainment.

Lastly, comedian Jo Koy will deal with his dysfunctional family in a new half-hour animated scripted series This Functional Family. He's just a guy who wants to be a good son, a better dad, a decent brother, and a solid ex-husband. Oh, and maybe get his career and dating life on track if his family would just leave him the hell alone. Drawing upon real-life experiences and characters featured in Koy’s popular stand-up tour, his series asks: what if the most real family on television was also a pretty weird cartoon? Created by Koy and Kirk Rudell, This Functional Family will be produced by Stun with Koy, Rudell, Jeremy Colfer, Mark Feldstein, and Brad Roth serving as executive producers.