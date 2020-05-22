'Tuca and Bertie': Canceled Netflix Comedy Revived for Season 2 at Adult Swim

Tuca and Bertie are back.

In the second deal of its kind, a linear network has revived a Netflix original series. In this case, WarnerMedia-backed Adult Swim has revived the animated comedy from creator Lisa Hanawalt for a second season nearly a year after the first was shockingly canceled by the streamer.

Adult Swim will bring the 10-episode second season of the series from Tornante Co. in 2021 with an option for additional seasons. Tuca and Bertie was canceled after one season at Netflix despite rave reviews for the show and a voice cast featuring breakout comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. Both, along with co-star Steven Yeun, will return for season two.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” Hanawalt said. BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, Wong and Hanawalt exec produce the series, with animation done by Shadowmachine.



Tuca and Bertie is the second Netflix original series to find a new home after cancellation. Scripted multicamera comedy One Day at a Time landed at Viacom-owned Pop following an extensive deal-making process with producers Sony TV and Netflix. Sources say Netflix was also involved in the deal for Tuca and Bertie and likely had to sign off on a new pact at a linear network.



Original programming created specifically for Netflix typically comes with limitations on where else the show might live in the event of a cancellation. As was the case with One Day at a Time, the show was unable to be sold to another streamer (i.e. a Netflix direct competitor) and landed at Pop with a first window before plans to move at some point in the future to CBS.