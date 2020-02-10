'Turner & Hooch' Reboot, Starring Josh Peck, Ordered to Series at Disney+

The 'Drake & Josh' grad will take on the role played by Tom Hanks in the 1989 feature.

Disney+ is officially moving forward with its Turner & Hooch TV series.

Following a brief run in development, the streaming platform has tapped Drake & Josh grad Josh Peck to star in the 12-episode series for the streamer.

The series, a reboot of the 1989 feature film that starred Tom Hanks as a detective navigating a new life with an unruly dog named Hooch, hails from writer/exec producer Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and Disney-owned studio 20th Century Fox TV.

Much like the film, the Disney+ series will revolves around what happens when an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshall inherits an unruly dog and how he soon realizes the pet he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Peck will play the role of U.S. Marshall Scott Turner. (There's no word on casting for Hooch or if the pup will be live-action or CGI.)



For his part, Peck's credits include 20th TV's Grandfathered, where he starred opposite John Stamos in the Fox comedy. Beyond Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, which served as his breakout role, he has appeared in indie drama Locating Silver Lake, indie comedy Take the 10 and Dan Fogelman feature Danny Collins.

Nix will exec produce via his overall deal with 20th TV. Key to rebooting the series is that Disney has ownership of the movie, which was produced by the company's Touchstone Pictures and was a financial (if not critical) box office hit with a $71 million gross on a budget of $13 million.

Turner & Hooch becomes the latest Disney-owned IP to earn a reboot for the Mouse House's streaming platform. Disney+, which launched in November, also is updating High School Musical, Lizzie McGuire, The Sandlot andGreg Berlanti feature Love, Simon, among several others in early development.



A premiere date for the new Turner & Hooch has not yet been determined.

