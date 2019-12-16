'Turner & Hooch' Reboot in the Works at Disney+

'Burn Notice' creator Matt Nix is behind the project based on the 1989 Tom Hanks movie.

Disney+ is revisiting the 1989 Tom Hanks movie Turner & Hooch for a possible series.

A reboot of the film, which starred Hanks as a police detective and a dog named Beasley as his canine partner, Hooch, is in early development at the streaming platform. Burn Notice and The Gifted creator Matt Nix is writing and executive producing the new take.

The project comes from Disney's 20th Century Fox TV, where Nix has an overall deal. The movie was released by Disney's Touchstone Pictures and was a box office hit (earning $71 million on a reported $13 million budget) but was largely panned by critics.

The potential series would fit into the Disney+ wheelhouse of recycling IP from the company's vast library. The streamer's first two scripted series are a Star Wars property, The Mandalorian, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, based on the hugely successful Disney Channel franchise.

Disney+ also has several Star Wars and Marvel series set to air in the next couple of years, along with a Lizzie McGuire update, a show based on Greg Berlanti's Fox 2000 movie Love, Simon and a sequel to 1993's The Sandlot.

Nix is coming off the Marvel series The Gifted at Fox, which ran for two seasons. His credits as a writer and executive producer include Fox's APB and The Good Guys and USA's Complications.

