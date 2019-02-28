Turner President David Levy Likely to Leave, Too

The news arrives as new parent WarnerMedia is preparing to make some major changes.

Longtime Turner president David Levy is considered likely to leave the company amid a pending executive restructuring from new parent company WarnerMedia.

The timing of the announcement comes as longtime HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler exited the premium cabler as WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey possibly eyes former NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt to come in as a senior leader overseeing all TV content across its networks.

Levy has overseen Turner's TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, TruTV and Turner Classic Movies since 2013. Like Plepler, Levy has been a longtime executive with Turner and most recently and helped expand Turner's rights deal with the NBA. Before his promotion to president, Levy oversaw ad sales, distribution and sports for Turner. He added oversight of the sports division back in 2003.



The news comes as Greenblatt has been in talks to join WarnerMedia in a top content position, possibly overseeing a combined cable network group under Stankey.

Levy's likely departure and Plepler's decision to exit arrive nine months after AT&T formed WarnerMedia following regulators approval of its $85 billion-$105 billion acquisition of HBO parent Time Warner. The combined company is planning a wave of moves after a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the government failed to prove the transaction would harm the marketplace. Consolidating its cable networks under a centralized leadership could see executives from HBO, Turner and Warner's upcoming streaming platform report into one executive (possibly Greenblatt) in a cost-saving move that could be met with some pushback from creatives within the company.

Turner declined comment.