TV Creators and Stars React to Their Show Cancellations

Ahead of the TV upfronts, the showrunners and actors behind freshly axed series take to Instagram and Twitter to vent their frustration and thank fans.

Each year, there's considerable bloodshed at the broadcast networks ahead of the TV upfronts, as the Big Four decide which of its series will live and die. And for the creators and stars who didn't get so lucky, social media often serves as the go-to outlet for their unfiltered reactions to the news.

Some will take to Instagram and Twitter to vent their frustration about why their show was axed too soon — as Tim Allen did last year with his ABC comedy Last Man Standing (turns out he was right) — while others will go so far as to decry the death of network television altogether, the way Rob Lowe did two years ago when Fox canceled his comedy The Grinder.

Reactions have begun trickling in. Soon after Fox canceled three of its comedies —The Mick, The Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine — showrunner Dan Goor, who co-created the Andy Samberg cop sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Mike Schur, took to Twitter to respond to the show's cancellation after a five-season run.

Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 10, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero also opened up about the show's end on Twitter. "I am still processing.... don't have all the words," she wrote. "These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support."

I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

Stephanie Beatriz, another actress in the Fox ensemble comedy, tweeted her thoughts with an accompanying GIF.

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018

Castmember Joe Lo Truglio similarly thanked the Brooklyn Nine Nine fans and his co-stars.

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018

Terry Crews, who played Sgt. Terry Jeffords on the series, tweeted out his feelings, as well.