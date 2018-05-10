4:03pm PT by Bryn Elise Sandberg

TV Creators and Stars React to Their Show Cancellations

Ahead of the TV upfronts, the showrunners and actors behind freshly axed series take to Instagram and Twitter to vent their frustration and thank fans.
Each year, there's considerable bloodshed at the broadcast networks ahead of the TV upfronts, as the Big Four decide which of its series will live and die. And for the creators and stars who didn't get so lucky, social media often serves as the go-to outlet for their unfiltered reactions to the news.

Some will take to Instagram and Twitter to vent their frustration about why their show was axed too soon — as Tim Allen did last year with his ABC comedy Last Man Standing (turns out he was right) — while others will go so far as to decry the death of network television altogether, the way Rob Lowe did two years ago when Fox canceled his comedy The Grinder.

Reactions have begun trickling in. Soon after Fox canceled three of its comedies —The Mick, The Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine — showrunner Dan Goor, who co-created the Andy Samberg cop sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Mike Schur, took to Twitter to respond to the show's cancellation after a five-season run.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero also opened up about the show's end on Twitter. "I am still processing.... don't have all the words," she wrote. "These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support."

Stephanie Beatriz, another actress in the Fox ensemble comedy, tweeted her thoughts with an accompanying GIF.

Castmember Joe Lo Truglio similarly thanked the Brooklyn Nine Nine fans and his co-stars.

Terry Crews, who played Sgt. Terry Jeffords on the series, tweeted out his feelings, as well.

