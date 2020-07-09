'Watchmen,' 'Unbelievable,' HBO Lead 2020 TV Critic Awards

A potential hint of what Emmy nominations — or possibly snubs lists — will look like later in July, the TV Critics Association has announced nominations for their own annual awards show.



Topping the list are Watchmen and Unbelievable, each landing four nominations apiece, with HBO topping all platforms for recognition with 16 total mentions. Netflix follows with 10. Other notable series included in the list are The Mandalorian, The Last Dance, Ramy, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Mrs. America and longtime critics favorite Better Call Saul.



Among performances, women are again heavily favored — with 10 out of 13 nominations across comedy and drama categories. The awards announcement will obviously be happening a little differently this year, with the actual TV Critics press tour shelved for a virtual one — and the in-person awards ceremony shelved all together because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said TCA president Sarah Rodman. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”



The recipients of the annual Career Achievement and Heritage Awards will be announced with the rest of the winners later in the summer. Read the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Merrit Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" – FX

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" – Netflix

Elle Fanning, "The Great" – Hulu

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" – Pop TV

Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

"60 Minutes" – CBS

“Frontline” – PBS

"Hillary" – Hulu

"The Last Dance" – ESPN

“McMillions” – HBO

"The Rachel Maddow Show" – MSNBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

"Cheer" – Netflix

“Encore!” – Disney+

“Holey Moley” – ABC

"Making It" – NBC

"Top Chef All-Stars L.A." – Bravo

"We’re Here!" – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

"Carmen Sandiego" – Netflix

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" – PBS Kids

"Molly of Denali" – PBS Kids

"Odd Squad" – PBS Kids

“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids

"Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum" – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" – Comedy Central

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" –TBS

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" – HBO

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" – NBC

"Saturday Night Live" – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu

"Mrs. America" – FX on Hulu

"Normal People" – Hulu

"The Plot Against America" – HBO

"Unbelievable" – Netflix

"Watchmen" – HBO



OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

"The Great" – Hulu

"The Mandalorian" – Disney+

"The Morning Show" – AppleTV+

"Never Have I Ever" – Netflix

"Watchmen" – HBO

"Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist" – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

"Better Call Saul" – AMC

“The Crown” – Netflix

“Euphoria” – HBO

"The Good Fight" - CBS All Access

"Pose" – FX

"Succession" – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

"Better Things" – FX

"Dead to Me" – Netflix

"The Good Place" - NBC

"Insecure" – HBO

"Schitt's Creek" – Pop TV

"What We Do in the Shadows" – FX

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

"Better Call Saul" – AMC

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Succession” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO