'Nashville' Is Getting a Broadway Stage Show

There's life left in ABC-turned-CMT drama Nashville.

Producers Lionsgate Television and ABC Studios have sold live theatrical rights to the former country music scripted drama series to producer Scott Delman, who is planning a Broadway stage show based on the former Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton vehicle.

Delman, president of Blue Spruce Productions, will serve as a lead producer on the Broadway musical. Additional details, including production dates and the complete creative team, were not immediately available.

Nashville, which ran for six seasons — the first four on ABC before moving to Viacom-owned niche cabler CMT, is Lionsgate's first-ever Broadway production. Additional stage productions based on IP from Lionsgate's film and TV library are also said to be in the works. The company's live entertainment business has included La La Land in Concert, a live production of Dirty Dancing and a Now You See Me stage show, among others.

“Nashville, with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material. From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music, written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters,” Delman said. “We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway’s first score of true contemporary country music — a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years. Lionsgate has a treasure-trove of sterling IP, and I’m honored to be a part of this new phase of their live entertainment division.”

Delman has served as a producer or co-producer on 55 Broadway productions, including American Idiot, Ragtime, Book of Mormon, Fun Home and Mean Girls, among others. Twenty-eight productions have garnered Tony nominations for best production; 10 have won.

"Nashville represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman to bring one of our most beloved properties to the stage in our first-ever Broadway production,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate senior vp global live and location based entertainment. “It kicks off an exciting slate of iconic Lionsgate properties that we will be bringing to a variety of platforms, transforming them into events that will expand the viewing experience for their fans and take our already successful live entertainment business to the next level.”