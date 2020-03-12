TV Productions in Flux Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The fate of scripted television production is very much in flux as the world grapples with the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Apple's The Morning Show halted production on season two for a two-week hiatus as a precaution. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that CBS' Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, fellow Chuck Lorre comedy Mom and the network's legal drama All Rise — all produced by Warner Bros. TV — have each canceled wrap parties that were set for next week. The news comes a day after The CW's Riverdale shut down after a team member on the WBTV drama's Vancouver set came in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

TV studios, sources say, are in the midst of discussions about whether or not to suspend productions and those decisions are likely to be made on a case by case basis. It's worth noting that, given the time of year, many broadcast shows are either at or near the end of their seasons and at work on finales. Some series, like ABC's Modern Family and Black-ish, have already wrapped for the season.

Meanwhile, TV writers' rooms are discussing ways in which they can break stories and work remotely. CBS' MacGyver, per sources, has already made the decision to work remotely. Other sources say Warner Bros. sent its writers rooms sign-ups for Zoom, a web-based video conferencing app. That is but one option that many rooms are mulling as they, too, look to limit social interaction. Warners, those sources say, is deferring to individual writers' rooms to make decisions on if they want to allow their staffs to work remotely.

Multiple showrunners that THR spoke with — none of whom wanted to go on record, given the speed with which decisions are being made in the wake of the pandemic — say that remote rooms will pose a challenge for traditional comedies as well as dramas that are in the "blue sky" portion of breaking stories for new seasons. Still, other rooms are said to be staying open with some splitting in half in a bid to create additional social distancing.

Postproduction appears unaffected — at least for the time being. For now, directors and actors are continuing to fly to sets. Casting directors, already taxed with the heavy burden of finding actors for the nearly 60 pilots in the works at the broadcast networks, were, as of Wednesday, still seeing actors on tape and in person. At the same time, many network and studio meetings are no longer being done in person, and several talent agencies are already requiring their staffs to work remotely. May's upfront presentations to Madison Avenue ad buyers are also being scrapped in favor of video presentations.



Elsewhere, sources say some studio execs have handed down notes on scripts to avoid writing scenes that call for a large number of extras in a bid to mitigate the number of people coming to set or at one location. Other outlets, like Amazon and NBC's East Coast operations, are giving staffers the opportunity to work from home.

On the unscripted side, some global productions — including CBS' Survivor — have also halted production or been scrapped. Daytime talk shows, game shows and late-night shows that have already made decisions to bypass live studio audiences (for the time being).

Further complicating matters is the possibility of a Writers Guild strike that could shut down all production should an agreement with the studios over streaming residuals (among other issues) not be resolved when the current deal expires April 30. That puts an added strain on decisions about whether or not production should be shut down now. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, a number of shows had been quietly stockpiling scripts at the studios' request.

The Hollywood Reporter will update this story as more information becomes available about how the coronavirus is impacting scripted series production.