TV Ratings: 2018 Tonys Hold, Assisting Strong CBS Sunday

Early returns for the Broadway kudos are incrementally improved from the previous year.

The Tonys staged a steady return to CBS on Sunday night.

Early returns for the 2018 Broadway awards have it performing ever-so-slightly better from the previous year — one that suffered a steep drop from the absence of cultural phenomenon Hamilton.

The three-hour show, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, earned an overnight 4.8 rating among metered market households. That's virtually even with 2017, up an incremental 2 percent. The previous year's show fetched 6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 once complete numbers came in.

The Tonys won't rank as the most-watched telecast of the night, however. That will go to CBS' neighbor 60 Minutes. The newsmagazine outpaced the awards by 25 percent in overnights.