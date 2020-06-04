3:55pm PT by Rick Porter

TV Ratings: 7-Day Season Averages for Every 2019-20 Broadcast Series

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' widens its lead over the rest of the field in total viewers, while 'The Masked Singer' repeats as the top non-sports show in adults 18-49.
The 2019-20 TV season was good for football in primetime. Most everything else suffered losses. 

Live plus seven-day ratings for the recently completed September-to-May season show that only 13 of 133 ongoing primetime shows on the broadcast networks increased their audience year to year. Three of those were football broadcasts: NBC's and Fox's weekly NFL showcases and Fox's Saturday night college football games.

In the key ad-sales demographic of adults 18-49, only 11 shows managed to match or beat their numbers from the 2018-19 season; again, three of those were the aforementioned football telecasts. (ABC's primetime college football slate was down slightly year to year.)

NBC's Sunday Night Football was once again the top-rated show in both adults 18-49 with a 5.9 rating, even with last season, and total viewers, with 20.09 million (up about 6 percent year to year). SNF widened its total-viewer lead over last year, drawing some 4.75 million more viewers than the second-place show, CBS' NCIS.

Fox's The Masked Singer repeated as the top non-sports series among adults 18-49 with a 3.2 (down from 3.8 last season). It was the only entertainment program in primetime to top a 3.0 rating in the demo. 

Seven-day ratings give a decent picture of where shows stand for 2019-20, albeit not the whole one. Viewing on digital platforms, which Nielsen doesn't include in its delayed-viewing numbers, can account for half or more of a show's audience over the course of the season; shows like Fox's animated comedies and NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Good Girls get huge chunks of their audiences from nonlinear viewing.

The charts below are seven-day ratings for original episodes of all primetime shows on the English-language networks from Sept. 23, 2019 to May 20, 2020. They do not include short-run events like ABC's Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time — which would rank in the top five in both adults 18-49 and total viewers — or NBC's Making It; episodes of shows that aired outside the regular season (such as Sunday Night Football games from early September); summer series that aired one or two episodes in the regular season; and sports pre- and post-game shows.

Adults 18-49

        Vs. 2018-19
Rank Show Network 18-49 rating Gain/loss % Gain/loss
1 Sunday Night Football NBC 5.9 even
2 Thursday Night Football Fox 4.5 0.1 2.3%
3 The Masked Singer Fox 3.2 -0.6 -15.8%
4 This Is Us NBC 2.9 -0.9 -23.7%
5 The Bachelor ABC 2.4 even
6 911 Fox 2.3 -0.1 -4.2%
  Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.3 -0.6 -20.7%
8 Chicago PD NBC 2.0 -0.1 -4.8%
9 Survivor CBS 1.9 -0.3 -13.6%
10 Chicago Fire NBC 1.9 -0.2 -9.5%
11 Lego Masters Fox 1.9 n/a
  Modern Family ABC 1.9 -0.5 -20.8%
13 911: Lone Star Fox 1.8 n/a
  The Good Doctor ABC 1.8 -0.7 -28%
15 The Voice - Monday NBC 1.7 -0.3 -15%
  American Idol - Monday ABC 1.7 0.2 13.3%
  Chicago Med NBC 1.7 -0.2 -10.5%
  NCIS CBS 1.7 -0.2 -10.5%
  New Amsterdam NBC 1.7 -0.5 -22.7%
20 The Conners ABC 1.6 -0.7 -30.4%
  Young Sheldon CBS 1.6 -1.0 -38.5%
  A Million Little Things ABC 1.6 -0.4 -20%
23 American Idol - Sunday ABC 1.5 -0.2 -11.8%
  The Voice - Tuesday NBC 1.5 -0.3 -16.7%
  Station 19 ABC 1.5 -0.1 -6.3%
  Manifest NBC 1.5 -1.3 -46.4%
27 The Masked Singer: After the Mask Fox 1.4 n/a
  America's Got Talent: Champions NBC 1.4 -0.8 -36.4%
  FBI CBS 1.4 -0.2 -12.5%
  Criminal Minds CBS 1.4 -0.3 -17.6%
  Prodigal Son Fox 1.4 n/a
  Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.4 -0.4 -22.2%
33 Saturday Night College Football ABC 1.3 -0.1 -7.1%
  The Goldbergs ABC 1.3 -0.4 -23.5%
  The Neighborhood CBS 1.3 -0.2 -13.3%
  Mom CBS 1.3 -0.5 -27.8%
  The Resident Fox 1.3 -0.3 -18.8%
  The Rookie ABC 1.3 -0.2 -13.3%
39 60 Minutes CBS 1.2 -0.1 -7.7%
  Ellen's Game of Games NBC 1.2 -0.5 -29.4%
  FBI: Most Wanted CBS 1.2 n/a
  SEAL Team CBS 1.2 -0.2 -14.3%
  Empire Fox 1.2 -0.8 -40%
  Last Man Standing Fox 1.2 -0.5 -29.4%
  Blue Bloods CBS 1.2 -0.2 -14.3%
  Bull CBS 1.2 -0.3 -20%
  SWAT CBS 1.2 -0.3 -20%
  The Good Place NBC 1.2 -0.4 -25%
49 The Simpsons Fox 1.1 -0.3 -21.4%
  Dancing With the Stars ABC 1.1 -0.1 -8.3%
  Hawaii Five-0 CBS 1.1 -0.2 -15.4%
  NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1.1 -0.2 -15.4%
  NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1.1 -0.3 -21.4%
  Family Guy Fox 1.1 -0.4 -26.7%
  Superstore NBC 1.1 -0.3 -21.4%
  For Life ABC 1.1 n/a
  How to Get Away With Murder ABC 1.1 -0.4 -26.7%
  Stumptown ABC 1.1 n/a
  Evil CBS 1.1 n/a
  The Blacklist NBC 1.1 -0.1 -8.3%
61 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC 1.0 n/a
  Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 1.0 n/a
  Shark Tank ABC 1.0 -0.1 -9.1%
  MacGyver CBS 1.0 even
  Magnum P.I. CBS 1.0 -0.3 -23.1%
  Man With a Plan CBS 1.0 -0.1 -9.1%
  The Unicorn CBS 1.0 n/a
  Bob's Burgers Fox 1.0 -0.4 -28.6%
  Songland NBC 1.0 even
  American Housewife ABC 1.0 -0.4 -28.6%
  Single Parents ABC 1.0 -0.4 -28.6%
  Deputy Fox 1.0 n/a
  Emergence ABC 1.0 n/a
  Will & Grace NBC 1.0 -0.5 -33.3%
75 Fox College Football Fox 0.9 0.3 50%
  Bless the Harts Fox 0.9 n/a
  America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 0.9 -0.1 -10%
  Bless This Mess ABC 0.9 -0.2 -18.2%
  Schooled ABC 0.9 -0.5 -35.7%
  Broke CBS 0.9 n/a
  WWE Smackdown Fox 0.9 n/a; on USA in 2018-19
  Black-ish ABC 0.9 -0.3 -25%
  Mixed-ish ABC 0.9 n/a
  All Rise CBS 0.9 n/a
  Carol's Second Act CBS 0.9 n/a
  24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 0.9 -0.5 -35.7%
  Bluff City Law NBC 0.9 n/a
  Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 0.9 -0.3 -25%
  Good Girls NBC 0.9 -0.2 -18.2%
90 Undercover Boss CBS 0.8 n/a; last aired in 2016-17
  20/20 ABC 0.8 -0.1 -11.1%
  The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart ABC 0.8 n/a
  God Friended Me CBS 0.8 -0.4 -33.3%
  Outmatched Fox 0.8 n/a
  Dateline - Friday NBC 0.8 -0.1 -11.1%
  Lincoln Rhyme NBC 0.8 n/a
  The Flash CW 0.8 -0.4 -33.3%
98 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 0.7 -0.4 -36.4%
  The Baker and the Beauty ABC 0.7 n/a
  The Great American Baking Show ABC 0.7 -0.2 -22.2%
  Tommy CBS 0.7 n/a  
  Almost Family Fox 0.7 n/a  
  Fresh Off the Boat ABC 0.7 -0.2 -22.2%
  Madam Secretary CBS 0.7 -0.2 -22.2%
  Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC 0.7 n/a
106 Kids Say the Darndest Things ABC 0.6 n/a
  Flirty Dancing Fox 0.6 n/a
  The Wall NBC 0.6 n/a; last aired in 2017-18
  Council of Dads NBC 0.6 n/a
  Perfect Harmony NBC 0.6 n/a
  Arrow CW 0.6 even
  Supernatural CW 0.6 -0.1 -14.3%
113 48 Hours CBS 0.5 -0.1 -16.7%
  Duncanville Fox 0.5 n/a
  Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 0.5 even
  Indebted NBC 0.5 n/a
  Sunnyside NBC 0.5 n/a
  Batwoman CW 0.5 n/a
  Legacies CW 0.5 -0.1 -16.7%
  Riverdale CW 0.5 -0.2 -28.6%
  Supergirl CW 0.5 -0.1 -16.7%
122 Little Big Shots NBC 0.4 n/a; last aired summer 2018
  PBC Fight Night Fox 0.4 n/a
  All American CW 0.4 even
  Black Lightning CW 0.4 -0.2 -33.3%
  Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.4 -0.2 -33.3%
127 Charmed CW 0.3 -0.3 -50%
  Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 0.3 even
  Nancy Drew CW 0.3 n/a
  Roswell, New Mexico CW 0.3 -0.2 -40%
131 Dynasty CW 0.2 even
  Katy Keene CW 0.2 n/a
133 In the Dark CW 0.1 -0.1 -50%

 

Total Viewers

        Vs. 2018-19
Rank Show Network Viewers (millions) Gain/loss % Gain/loss
1 Sunday Night Football NBC 20.09 1.15 6.1%
2 NCIS CBS 15.34 -0.55 -3.5%
3 Thursday Night Football Fox 15.05 0.62 4.3%
4 FBI CBS 12.55 -0.13 -1%
5 Blue Bloods CBS 11.96 -0.87 -6.8%
6 Chicago Fire NBC 11.7 0.04 0.3%
7 This Is Us NBC 11.55 -2.25 -16.3%
8 Young Sheldon CBS 11.45 -3.27 -22.2%
9 Chicago PD NBC 11.23 0.09 0.8%
10 Chicago Med NBC 11.22 -0.04 -0.4%
11 The Good Doctor ABC 10.82 -1.82 -14.4%
12 The Masked Singer Fox 10.73 -0.84 -7.3%
13 Bull CBS 10.61 -0.73 -6.4%
14 60 Minutes CBS 10.46 -0.31 -2.9%
15 911 Fox 10.42 0.35 3.5%
16 The Voice - Monday NBC 10.23 -0.52 -4.8%
17 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 10.2 n/a
18 New Amsterdam NBC 9.7 -1.35 -12.2%
19 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 9.68 -0.45 -4.4%
20 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9.58 -1.25 -11.5%
21 The Voice - Tuesday NBC 9.53 -0.56 -5.6%
22 Grey's Anatomy ABC 9.39 -0.73 -7.2%
23 Survivor CBS 9.3 -0.39 -4%
24 911: Lone Star Fox 9.09 n/a
25 America's Got Talent: Champions NBC 8.92 -3.47 -28%
26 Magnum P.I. CBS 8.91 0.55 6.6%
  NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 8.91 -0.94 -9.5%
28 American Idol - Monday ABC 8.54 0.54 6.7%
29 Mom CBS 8.52 -1.8 -17.4%
  Station 19 ABC 8.52 0.86 11.2%
31 American Idol - Sunday ABC 8.34 -0.76 -8.4%
32 The Rookie ABC 8.19 -0.12 -1.4%
33 SEAL Team CBS 8.02 -0.41 -4.9%
34 Criminal Minds CBS 8.01 -0.21 -2.6%
35 The Bachelor ABC 7.93 0.01 0.1%
36 Dancing With the Stars ABC 7.84 -0.84 -9.7%
37 The Conners ABC 7.73 -2.23 -22.4%
38 Manifest NBC 7.7 -4.91 -38.9%
39 The Neighborhood CBS 7.69 -0.3 -3.8%
  Tommy CBS 7.69 n/a
41 All Rise CBS 7.64 n/a
42 God Friended Me CBS 7.62 -2.0 -20.8%
43 Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 7.54 n/a
44 MacGyver CBS 7.5 -0.2 -2.6%
45 Man With a Plan CBS 7.37 0.95 14.8%
46 SWAT CBS 7.27 -1.34 -15.6%
47 A Million Little Things ABC 7.26 -0.52 -6.7%
48 Modern Family ABC 7.1 -0.73 -9.3%
  The Unicorn CBS 7.1 n/a
50 The Blacklist NBC 6.88 -0.3 -4.2%
51 Broke CBS 6.76 n/a
52 Madam Secretary CBS 6.74 -1.38 -17%
53 The Resident Fox 6.7 -1.04 -13.4%
54 Carol's Second Act CBS 6.59 n/a
55 Law & Order: SVU NBC 6.46 -0.93 -12.6%
56 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC 6.41 n/a
57 Last Man Standing Fox 6.4 -1.93 -23.2%
58 Deputy Fox 6.34 n/a
59 Evil CBS 6.29 n/a
60 Bluff City Law NBC 6.24 n/a
61 Stumptown ABC 5.96 n/a
62 Prodigal Son Fox 5.83 n/a
63 Emergence ABC 5.67 n/a
64 America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.65 -0.23 -3.9%
65 Lego Masters Fox 5.6 n/a
66 Lincoln Rhyme NBC 5.57 n/a
67 The Goldbergs ABC 5.31 -1.07 -16.8%
68 The Masked Singer: After the Mask Fox 5.29 n/a
69 Ellen's Game of Games NBC 5.26 -1.71 -24.5%
70 Shark Tank ABC 4.95 0.1 2.1%
71 Saturday Night College Football ABC 4.94 -0.28 -5.4%
72 Undercover Boss CBS 4.92 n/a; last aired in 2016-17
73 Dateline - Friday NBC 4.87 0.13 2.7%
74 Songland NBC 4.82 -0.03 -0.6%
75 Bless This Mess ABC 4.72 -0.57 -10.8%
76 American Housewife ABC 4.48 -0.98 -17.9%
77 For Life ABC 4.36 n/a
  20/20 ABC 4.36 -0.4 -8.4%
79 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 4.27 -0.88 -17.1%
80 Empire Fox 4.04 -2.33 -36.6%
  48 Hours CBS 4.04 -0.41 -9.2%
82 Will & Grace NBC 4.01 -1.3 -24.5%
83 Kids Say the Darndest Things ABC 3.97 n/a
84 Schooled ABC 3.93 -1.12 -22.2%
85 Council of Dads NBC 3.9 n/a
86 The Great American Baking Show ABC 3.88 -0.4 -9.3%
87 Mixed-ish ABC 3.82 n/a
  Superstore NBC 3.82 -0.48 -11.2%
89 The Baker and the Beauty ABC 3.81 n/a  
90 Black-ish ABC 3.72 -0.8 -17.7%
91 Single Parents ABC 3.63 -1.04 -22.3%
92 The Good Place NBC 3.56 -1.01 -22.1%
93 Good Girls NBC 3.42 -0.61 -15.1%
  The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart ABC 3.42 n/a
95 The Wall NBC 3.39 n/a; last aired in 2017-18
96 Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 3.32 -0.23 -6.5%
97 Outmatched Fox 3.25 n/a
98 Fox College Football Fox 3.21 1.04 47.9%
99 24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 3.14 -1.36 -30.2%
100 Fresh Off the Boat ABC 3.12 -0.74 -19.2%
101 Little Big Shots NBC 3.11 n/a; last aired summer 2018
102 Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC 3.06 n/a
103 The Simpsons Fox 3.02 -0.65 -17.7%
104 Perfect Harmony NBC 2.9 n/a
105 Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 2.69 -0.52 -16.2%
106 WWE Smackdown Fox 2.83
n/a; aired on USA in 2018-19
  
107 Family Guy Fox 2.65 -0.73 -21.6%
108 Almost Family Fox 2.51 n/a
109 Bless the Harts Fox 2.44 n/a
110 Bob's Burgers Fox 2.43 -0.75 -23.6%
111 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 2.39 -1.08 -31.1%
112 Flirty Dancing Fox 2.31 n/a
113 The Flash CW 2.23 -0.89 -28.5%
114 Indebted NBC 2.09 n/a
115 Sunnyside NBC 1.93 n/a
116 Supernatural CW 1.86 -0.45 -19.5%
117 Batwoman CW 1.61 n/a
118 Supergirl CW 1.58 -0.5 -24%
119 PBC Fight Night Fox 1.54 n/a
120 Arrow CW 1.52 -0.34 -18.3%
121 Legacies CW 1.41 -0.28 -16.6%
122 Riverdale CW 1.35 -0.61 -31.1%
  Legends of Tomorrow CW 1.35 -0.33 -19.6%
124 Duncanville Fox 1.3 n/a
125 Roswell, New Mexico CW 1.29 -0.56 -30.3%
126 Nancy Drew CW 1.25 n/a
127 All American CW 1.18 0.12 11.3%
128 Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 1.15 0.05 4.5%
129 Charmed CW 1.1 -0.52 -32.1%
130 Black Lightning CW 1.09 -0.53 -32.7%
131 In the Dark CW 0.64 -0.32 -33.3%
  Katy Keene CW 0.64 n/a
133 Dynasty CW 0.59 -0.21 -26.3%

Source: Nielsen.

