TV Ratings: 7-Day Season Averages for Every 2019-20 Broadcast Series
The 2019-20 TV season was good for football in primetime. Most everything else suffered losses.
Live plus seven-day ratings for the recently completed September-to-May season show that only 13 of 133 ongoing primetime shows on the broadcast networks increased their audience year to year. Three of those were football broadcasts: NBC's and Fox's weekly NFL showcases and Fox's Saturday night college football games.
In the key ad-sales demographic of adults 18-49, only 11 shows managed to match or beat their numbers from the 2018-19 season; again, three of those were the aforementioned football telecasts. (ABC's primetime college football slate was down slightly year to year.)
NBC's Sunday Night Football was once again the top-rated show in both adults 18-49 with a 5.9 rating, even with last season, and total viewers, with 20.09 million (up about 6 percent year to year). SNF widened its total-viewer lead over last year, drawing some 4.75 million more viewers than the second-place show, CBS' NCIS.
Fox's The Masked Singer repeated as the top non-sports series among adults 18-49 with a 3.2 (down from 3.8 last season). It was the only entertainment program in primetime to top a 3.0 rating in the demo.
Seven-day ratings give a decent picture of where shows stand for 2019-20, albeit not the whole one. Viewing on digital platforms, which Nielsen doesn't include in its delayed-viewing numbers, can account for half or more of a show's audience over the course of the season; shows like Fox's animated comedies and NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Good Girls get huge chunks of their audiences from nonlinear viewing.
The charts below are seven-day ratings for original episodes of all primetime shows on the English-language networks from Sept. 23, 2019 to May 20, 2020. They do not include short-run events like ABC's Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time — which would rank in the top five in both adults 18-49 and total viewers — or NBC's Making It; episodes of shows that aired outside the regular season (such as Sunday Night Football games from early September); summer series that aired one or two episodes in the regular season; and sports pre- and post-game shows.
Adults 18-49
|Vs. 2018-19
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|18-49 rating
|Gain/loss
|% Gain/loss
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|5.9
|even
|2
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|4.5
|0.1
|2.3%
|3
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|3.2
|-0.6
|-15.8%
|4
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.9
|-0.9
|-23.7%
|5
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|2.4
|even
|6
|911
|Fox
|2.3
|-0.1
|-4.2%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.3
|-0.6
|-20.7%
|8
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|2.0
|-0.1
|-4.8%
|9
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.9
|-0.3
|-13.6%
|10
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.9
|-0.2
|-9.5%
|11
|Lego Masters
|Fox
|1.9
|n/a
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.9
|-0.5
|-20.8%
|13
|911: Lone Star
|Fox
|1.8
|n/a
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.8
|-0.7
|-28%
|15
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|1.7
|-0.3
|-15%
|American Idol - Monday
|ABC
|1.7
|0.2
|13.3%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.7
|-0.2
|-10.5%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.7
|-0.2
|-10.5%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.7
|-0.5
|-22.7%
|20
|The Conners
|ABC
|1.6
|-0.7
|-30.4%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.6
|-1.0
|-38.5%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.6
|-0.4
|-20%
|23
|American Idol - Sunday
|ABC
|1.5
|-0.2
|-11.8%
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|1.5
|-0.3
|-16.7%
|Station 19
|ABC
|1.5
|-0.1
|-6.3%
|Manifest
|NBC
|1.5
|-1.3
|-46.4%
|27
|The Masked Singer: After the Mask
|Fox
|1.4
|n/a
|America's Got Talent: Champions
|NBC
|1.4
|-0.8
|-36.4%
|FBI
|CBS
|1.4
|-0.2
|-12.5%
|Criminal Minds
|CBS
|1.4
|-0.3
|-17.6%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.4
|n/a
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.4
|-0.4
|-22.2%
|33
|Saturday Night College Football
|ABC
|1.3
|-0.1
|-7.1%
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|1.3
|-0.4
|-23.5%
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|1.3
|-0.2
|-13.3%
|Mom
|CBS
|1.3
|-0.5
|-27.8%
|The Resident
|Fox
|1.3
|-0.3
|-18.8%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.3
|-0.2
|-13.3%
|39
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.1
|-7.7%
|Ellen's Game of Games
|NBC
|1.2
|-0.5
|-29.4%
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|1.2
|n/a
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.2
|-14.3%
|Empire
|Fox
|1.2
|-0.8
|-40%
|Last Man Standing
|Fox
|1.2
|-0.5
|-29.4%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.2
|-14.3%
|Bull
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.3
|-20%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.3
|-20%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.2
|-0.4
|-25%
|49
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|1.1
|-0.3
|-21.4%
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|1.1
|-0.1
|-8.3%
|Hawaii Five-0
|CBS
|1.1
|-0.2
|-15.4%
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|1.1
|-0.2
|-15.4%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|1.1
|-0.3
|-21.4%
|Family Guy
|Fox
|1.1
|-0.4
|-26.7%
|Superstore
|NBC
|1.1
|-0.3
|-21.4%
|For Life
|ABC
|1.1
|n/a
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|1.1
|-0.4
|-26.7%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.1
|n/a
|Evil
|CBS
|1.1
|n/a
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|1.1
|-0.1
|-8.3%
|61
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
|ABC
|1.0
|n/a
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|1.0
|n/a
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|1.0
|-0.1
|-9.1%
|MacGyver
|CBS
|1.0
|even
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.3
|-23.1%
|Man With a Plan
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.1
|-9.1%
|The Unicorn
|CBS
|1.0
|n/a
|Bob's Burgers
|Fox
|1.0
|-0.4
|-28.6%
|Songland
|NBC
|1.0
|even
|American Housewife
|ABC
|1.0
|-0.4
|-28.6%
|Single Parents
|ABC
|1.0
|-0.4
|-28.6%
|Deputy
|Fox
|1.0
|n/a
|Emergence
|ABC
|1.0
|n/a
|Will & Grace
|NBC
|1.0
|-0.5
|-33.3%
|75
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|0.9
|0.3
|50%
|Bless the Harts
|Fox
|0.9
|n/a
|America's Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.1
|-10%
|Bless This Mess
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.2
|-18.2%
|Schooled
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.5
|-35.7%
|Broke
|CBS
|0.9
|n/a
|WWE Smackdown
|Fox
|0.9
|n/a; on USA in 2018-19
|Black-ish
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.3
|-25%
|Mixed-ish
|ABC
|0.9
|n/a
|All Rise
|CBS
|0.9
|n/a
|Carol's Second Act
|CBS
|0.9
|n/a
|24 Hours to Hell and Back
|Fox
|0.9
|-0.5
|-35.7%
|Bluff City Law
|NBC
|0.9
|n/a
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|NBC
|0.9
|-0.3
|-25%
|Good Girls
|NBC
|0.9
|-0.2
|-18.2%
|90
|Undercover Boss
|CBS
|0.8
|n/a; last aired in 2016-17
|20/20
|ABC
|0.8
|-0.1
|-11.1%
|The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart
|ABC
|0.8
|n/a
|God Friended Me
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.4
|-33.3%
|Outmatched
|Fox
|0.8
|n/a
|Dateline - Friday
|NBC
|0.8
|-0.1
|-11.1%
|Lincoln Rhyme
|NBC
|0.8
|n/a
|The Flash
|CW
|0.8
|-0.4
|-33.3%
|98
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.4
|-36.4%
|The Baker and the Beauty
|ABC
|0.7
|n/a
|The Great American Baking Show
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|Tommy
|CBS
|0.7
|n/a
|Almost Family
|Fox
|0.7
|n/a
|Fresh Off the Boat
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|Madam Secretary
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
|NBC
|0.7
|n/a
|106
|Kids Say the Darndest Things
|ABC
|0.6
|n/a
|Flirty Dancing
|Fox
|0.6
|n/a
|The Wall
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a; last aired in 2017-18
|Council of Dads
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|Perfect Harmony
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|Arrow
|CW
|0.6
|even
|Supernatural
|CW
|0.6
|-0.1
|-14.3%
|113
|48 Hours
|CBS
|0.5
|-0.1
|-16.7%
|Duncanville
|Fox
|0.5
|n/a
|Dateline Saturday Mystery
|NBC
|0.5
|even
|Indebted
|NBC
|0.5
|n/a
|Sunnyside
|NBC
|0.5
|n/a
|Batwoman
|CW
|0.5
|n/a
|Legacies
|CW
|0.5
|-0.1
|-16.7%
|Riverdale
|CW
|0.5
|-0.2
|-28.6%
|Supergirl
|CW
|0.5
|-0.1
|-16.7%
|122
|Little Big Shots
|NBC
|0.4
|n/a; last aired summer 2018
|PBC Fight Night
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|All American
|CW
|0.4
|even
|Black Lightning
|CW
|0.4
|-0.2
|-33.3%
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|0.4
|-0.2
|-33.3%
|127
|Charmed
|CW
|0.3
|-0.3
|-50%
|Whose Line Is It Anyway
|CW
|0.3
|even
|Nancy Drew
|CW
|0.3
|n/a
|Roswell, New Mexico
|CW
|0.3
|-0.2
|-40%
|131
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.2
|even
|Katy Keene
|CW
|0.2
|n/a
|133
|In the Dark
|CW
|0.1
|-0.1
|-50%
Total Viewers
|Vs. 2018-19
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Viewers (millions)
|Gain/loss
|% Gain/loss
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|20.09
|1.15
|6.1%
|2
|NCIS
|CBS
|15.34
|-0.55
|-3.5%
|3
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|15.05
|0.62
|4.3%
|4
|FBI
|CBS
|12.55
|-0.13
|-1%
|5
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11.96
|-0.87
|-6.8%
|6
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|11.7
|0.04
|0.3%
|7
|This Is Us
|NBC
|11.55
|-2.25
|-16.3%
|8
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|11.45
|-3.27
|-22.2%
|9
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|11.23
|0.09
|0.8%
|10
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|11.22
|-0.04
|-0.4%
|11
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|10.82
|-1.82
|-14.4%
|12
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|10.73
|-0.84
|-7.3%
|13
|Bull
|CBS
|10.61
|-0.73
|-6.4%
|14
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|10.46
|-0.31
|-2.9%
|15
|911
|Fox
|10.42
|0.35
|3.5%
|16
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|10.23
|-0.52
|-4.8%
|17
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|10.2
|n/a
|18
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|9.7
|-1.35
|-12.2%
|19
|Hawaii Five-0
|CBS
|9.68
|-0.45
|-4.4%
|20
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9.58
|-1.25
|-11.5%
|21
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|9.53
|-0.56
|-5.6%
|22
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|9.39
|-0.73
|-7.2%
|23
|Survivor
|CBS
|9.3
|-0.39
|-4%
|24
|911: Lone Star
|Fox
|9.09
|n/a
|25
|America's Got Talent: Champions
|NBC
|8.92
|-3.47
|-28%
|26
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|8.91
|0.55
|6.6%
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|8.91
|-0.94
|-9.5%
|28
|American Idol - Monday
|ABC
|8.54
|0.54
|6.7%
|29
|Mom
|CBS
|8.52
|-1.8
|-17.4%
|Station 19
|ABC
|8.52
|0.86
|11.2%
|31
|American Idol - Sunday
|ABC
|8.34
|-0.76
|-8.4%
|32
|The Rookie
|ABC
|8.19
|-0.12
|-1.4%
|33
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|8.02
|-0.41
|-4.9%
|34
|Criminal Minds
|CBS
|8.01
|-0.21
|-2.6%
|35
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|7.93
|0.01
|0.1%
|36
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|7.84
|-0.84
|-9.7%
|37
|The Conners
|ABC
|7.73
|-2.23
|-22.4%
|38
|Manifest
|NBC
|7.7
|-4.91
|-38.9%
|39
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|7.69
|-0.3
|-3.8%
|Tommy
|CBS
|7.69
|n/a
|41
|All Rise
|CBS
|7.64
|n/a
|42
|God Friended Me
|CBS
|7.62
|-2.0
|-20.8%
|43
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|7.54
|n/a
|44
|MacGyver
|CBS
|7.5
|-0.2
|-2.6%
|45
|Man With a Plan
|CBS
|7.37
|0.95
|14.8%
|46
|SWAT
|CBS
|7.27
|-1.34
|-15.6%
|47
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7.26
|-0.52
|-6.7%
|48
|Modern Family
|ABC
|7.1
|-0.73
|-9.3%
|The Unicorn
|CBS
|7.1
|n/a
|50
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|6.88
|-0.3
|-4.2%
|51
|Broke
|CBS
|6.76
|n/a
|52
|Madam Secretary
|CBS
|6.74
|-1.38
|-17%
|53
|The Resident
|Fox
|6.7
|-1.04
|-13.4%
|54
|Carol's Second Act
|CBS
|6.59
|n/a
|55
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6.46
|-0.93
|-12.6%
|56
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
|ABC
|6.41
|n/a
|57
|Last Man Standing
|Fox
|6.4
|-1.93
|-23.2%
|58
|Deputy
|Fox
|6.34
|n/a
|59
|Evil
|CBS
|6.29
|n/a
|60
|Bluff City Law
|NBC
|6.24
|n/a
|61
|Stumptown
|ABC
|5.96
|n/a
|62
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|5.83
|n/a
|63
|Emergence
|ABC
|5.67
|n/a
|64
|America's Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|5.65
|-0.23
|-3.9%
|65
|Lego Masters
|Fox
|5.6
|n/a
|66
|Lincoln Rhyme
|NBC
|5.57
|n/a
|67
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|5.31
|-1.07
|-16.8%
|68
|The Masked Singer: After the Mask
|Fox
|5.29
|n/a
|69
|Ellen's Game of Games
|NBC
|5.26
|-1.71
|-24.5%
|70
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|4.95
|0.1
|2.1%
|71
|Saturday Night College Football
|ABC
|4.94
|-0.28
|-5.4%
|72
|Undercover Boss
|CBS
|4.92
|n/a; last aired in 2016-17
|73
|Dateline - Friday
|NBC
|4.87
|0.13
|2.7%
|74
|Songland
|NBC
|4.82
|-0.03
|-0.6%
|75
|Bless This Mess
|ABC
|4.72
|-0.57
|-10.8%
|76
|American Housewife
|ABC
|4.48
|-0.98
|-17.9%
|77
|For Life
|ABC
|4.36
|n/a
|20/20
|ABC
|4.36
|-0.4
|-8.4%
|79
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|4.27
|-0.88
|-17.1%
|80
|Empire
|Fox
|4.04
|-2.33
|-36.6%
|48 Hours
|CBS
|4.04
|-0.41
|-9.2%
|82
|Will & Grace
|NBC
|4.01
|-1.3
|-24.5%
|83
|Kids Say the Darndest Things
|ABC
|3.97
|n/a
|84
|Schooled
|ABC
|3.93
|-1.12
|-22.2%
|85
|Council of Dads
|NBC
|3.9
|n/a
|86
|The Great American Baking Show
|ABC
|3.88
|-0.4
|-9.3%
|87
|Mixed-ish
|ABC
|3.82
|n/a
|Superstore
|NBC
|3.82
|-0.48
|-11.2%
|89
|The Baker and the Beauty
|ABC
|3.81
|n/a
|90
|Black-ish
|ABC
|3.72
|-0.8
|-17.7%
|91
|Single Parents
|ABC
|3.63
|-1.04
|-22.3%
|92
|The Good Place
|NBC
|3.56
|-1.01
|-22.1%
|93
|Good Girls
|NBC
|3.42
|-0.61
|-15.1%
|The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart
|ABC
|3.42
|n/a
|95
|The Wall
|NBC
|3.39
|n/a; last aired in 2017-18
|96
|Dateline Saturday Mystery
|NBC
|3.32
|-0.23
|-6.5%
|97
|Outmatched
|Fox
|3.25
|n/a
|98
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|3.21
|1.04
|47.9%
|99
|24 Hours to Hell and Back
|Fox
|3.14
|-1.36
|-30.2%
|100
|Fresh Off the Boat
|ABC
|3.12
|-0.74
|-19.2%
|101
|Little Big Shots
|NBC
|3.11
|n/a; last aired summer 2018
|102
|Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
|NBC
|3.06
|n/a
|103
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|3.02
|-0.65
|-17.7%
|104
|Perfect Harmony
|NBC
|2.9
|n/a
|105
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|NBC
|2.69
|-0.52
|-16.2%
|106
|WWE Smackdown
|Fox
|2.83
|
n/a; aired on USA in 2018-19
|107
|Family Guy
|Fox
|2.65
|-0.73
|-21.6%
|108
|Almost Family
|Fox
|2.51
|n/a
|109
|Bless the Harts
|Fox
|2.44
|n/a
|110
|Bob's Burgers
|Fox
|2.43
|-0.75
|-23.6%
|111
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|2.39
|-1.08
|-31.1%
|112
|Flirty Dancing
|Fox
|2.31
|n/a
|113
|The Flash
|CW
|2.23
|-0.89
|-28.5%
|114
|Indebted
|NBC
|2.09
|n/a
|115
|Sunnyside
|NBC
|1.93
|n/a
|116
|Supernatural
|CW
|1.86
|-0.45
|-19.5%
|117
|Batwoman
|CW
|1.61
|n/a
|118
|Supergirl
|CW
|1.58
|-0.5
|-24%
|119
|PBC Fight Night
|Fox
|1.54
|n/a
|120
|Arrow
|CW
|1.52
|-0.34
|-18.3%
|121
|Legacies
|CW
|1.41
|-0.28
|-16.6%
|122
|Riverdale
|CW
|1.35
|-0.61
|-31.1%
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|1.35
|-0.33
|-19.6%
|124
|Duncanville
|Fox
|1.3
|n/a
|125
|Roswell, New Mexico
|CW
|1.29
|-0.56
|-30.3%
|126
|Nancy Drew
|CW
|1.25
|n/a
|127
|All American
|CW
|1.18
|0.12
|11.3%
|128
|Whose Line Is It Anyway
|CW
|1.15
|0.05
|4.5%
|129
|Charmed
|CW
|1.1
|-0.52
|-32.1%
|130
|Black Lightning
|CW
|1.09
|-0.53
|-32.7%
|131
|In the Dark
|CW
|0.64
|-0.32
|-33.3%
|Katy Keene
|CW
|0.64
|n/a
|133
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.59
|-0.21
|-26.3%
Source: Nielsen.
Rick Porter