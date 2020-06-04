TV Ratings: 7-Day Season Averages for Every 2019-20 Broadcast Series

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' widens its lead over the rest of the field in total viewers, while 'The Masked Singer' repeats as the top non-sports show in adults 18-49.

The 2019-20 TV season was good for football in primetime. Most everything else suffered losses.

Live plus seven-day ratings for the recently completed September-to-May season show that only 13 of 133 ongoing primetime shows on the broadcast networks increased their audience year to year. Three of those were football broadcasts: NBC's and Fox's weekly NFL showcases and Fox's Saturday night college football games.

In the key ad-sales demographic of adults 18-49, only 11 shows managed to match or beat their numbers from the 2018-19 season; again, three of those were the aforementioned football telecasts. (ABC's primetime college football slate was down slightly year to year.)

NBC's Sunday Night Football was once again the top-rated show in both adults 18-49 with a 5.9 rating, even with last season, and total viewers, with 20.09 million (up about 6 percent year to year). SNF widened its total-viewer lead over last year, drawing some 4.75 million more viewers than the second-place show, CBS' NCIS.

Fox's The Masked Singer repeated as the top non-sports series among adults 18-49 with a 3.2 (down from 3.8 last season). It was the only entertainment program in primetime to top a 3.0 rating in the demo.

Seven-day ratings give a decent picture of where shows stand for 2019-20, albeit not the whole one. Viewing on digital platforms, which Nielsen doesn't include in its delayed-viewing numbers, can account for half or more of a show's audience over the course of the season; shows like Fox's animated comedies and NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Good Girls get huge chunks of their audiences from nonlinear viewing.

The charts below are seven-day ratings for original episodes of all primetime shows on the English-language networks from Sept. 23, 2019 to May 20, 2020. They do not include short-run events like ABC's Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time — which would rank in the top five in both adults 18-49 and total viewers — or NBC's Making It; episodes of shows that aired outside the regular season (such as Sunday Night Football games from early September); summer series that aired one or two episodes in the regular season; and sports pre- and post-game shows.

Adults 18-49

Vs. 2018-19 Rank Show Network 18-49 rating Gain/loss % Gain/loss 1 Sunday Night Football NBC 5.9 even 2 Thursday Night Football Fox 4.5 0.1 2.3% 3 The Masked Singer Fox 3.2 -0.6 -15.8% 4 This Is Us NBC 2.9 -0.9 -23.7% 5 The Bachelor ABC 2.4 even 6 911 Fox 2.3 -0.1 -4.2% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.3 -0.6 -20.7% 8 Chicago PD NBC 2.0 -0.1 -4.8% 9 Survivor CBS 1.9 -0.3 -13.6% 10 Chicago Fire NBC 1.9 -0.2 -9.5% 11 Lego Masters Fox 1.9 n/a Modern Family ABC 1.9 -0.5 -20.8% 13 911: Lone Star Fox 1.8 n/a The Good Doctor ABC 1.8 -0.7 -28% 15 The Voice - Monday NBC 1.7 -0.3 -15% American Idol - Monday ABC 1.7 0.2 13.3% Chicago Med NBC 1.7 -0.2 -10.5% NCIS CBS 1.7 -0.2 -10.5% New Amsterdam NBC 1.7 -0.5 -22.7% 20 The Conners ABC 1.6 -0.7 -30.4% Young Sheldon CBS 1.6 -1.0 -38.5% A Million Little Things ABC 1.6 -0.4 -20% 23 American Idol - Sunday ABC 1.5 -0.2 -11.8% The Voice - Tuesday NBC 1.5 -0.3 -16.7% Station 19 ABC 1.5 -0.1 -6.3% Manifest NBC 1.5 -1.3 -46.4% 27 The Masked Singer: After the Mask Fox 1.4 n/a America's Got Talent: Champions NBC 1.4 -0.8 -36.4% FBI CBS 1.4 -0.2 -12.5% Criminal Minds CBS 1.4 -0.3 -17.6% Prodigal Son Fox 1.4 n/a Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.4 -0.4 -22.2% 33 Saturday Night College Football ABC 1.3 -0.1 -7.1% The Goldbergs ABC 1.3 -0.4 -23.5% The Neighborhood CBS 1.3 -0.2 -13.3% Mom CBS 1.3 -0.5 -27.8% The Resident Fox 1.3 -0.3 -18.8% The Rookie ABC 1.3 -0.2 -13.3% 39 60 Minutes CBS 1.2 -0.1 -7.7% Ellen's Game of Games NBC 1.2 -0.5 -29.4% FBI: Most Wanted CBS 1.2 n/a SEAL Team CBS 1.2 -0.2 -14.3% Empire Fox 1.2 -0.8 -40% Last Man Standing Fox 1.2 -0.5 -29.4% Blue Bloods CBS 1.2 -0.2 -14.3% Bull CBS 1.2 -0.3 -20% SWAT CBS 1.2 -0.3 -20% The Good Place NBC 1.2 -0.4 -25% 49 The Simpsons Fox 1.1 -0.3 -21.4% Dancing With the Stars ABC 1.1 -0.1 -8.3% Hawaii Five-0 CBS 1.1 -0.2 -15.4% NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1.1 -0.2 -15.4% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1.1 -0.3 -21.4% Family Guy Fox 1.1 -0.4 -26.7% Superstore NBC 1.1 -0.3 -21.4% For Life ABC 1.1 n/a How to Get Away With Murder ABC 1.1 -0.4 -26.7% Stumptown ABC 1.1 n/a Evil CBS 1.1 n/a The Blacklist NBC 1.1 -0.1 -8.3% 61 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC 1.0 n/a Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 1.0 n/a Shark Tank ABC 1.0 -0.1 -9.1% MacGyver CBS 1.0 even Magnum P.I. CBS 1.0 -0.3 -23.1% Man With a Plan CBS 1.0 -0.1 -9.1% The Unicorn CBS 1.0 n/a Bob's Burgers Fox 1.0 -0.4 -28.6% Songland NBC 1.0 even American Housewife ABC 1.0 -0.4 -28.6% Single Parents ABC 1.0 -0.4 -28.6% Deputy Fox 1.0 n/a Emergence ABC 1.0 n/a Will & Grace NBC 1.0 -0.5 -33.3% 75 Fox College Football Fox 0.9 0.3 50% Bless the Harts Fox 0.9 n/a America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 0.9 -0.1 -10% Bless This Mess ABC 0.9 -0.2 -18.2% Schooled ABC 0.9 -0.5 -35.7% Broke CBS 0.9 n/a WWE Smackdown Fox 0.9 n/a; on USA in 2018-19 Black-ish ABC 0.9 -0.3 -25% Mixed-ish ABC 0.9 n/a All Rise CBS 0.9 n/a Carol's Second Act CBS 0.9 n/a 24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 0.9 -0.5 -35.7% Bluff City Law NBC 0.9 n/a Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 0.9 -0.3 -25% Good Girls NBC 0.9 -0.2 -18.2% 90 Undercover Boss CBS 0.8 n/a; last aired in 2016-17 20/20 ABC 0.8 -0.1 -11.1% The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart ABC 0.8 n/a God Friended Me CBS 0.8 -0.4 -33.3% Outmatched Fox 0.8 n/a Dateline - Friday NBC 0.8 -0.1 -11.1% Lincoln Rhyme NBC 0.8 n/a The Flash CW 0.8 -0.4 -33.3% 98 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 0.7 -0.4 -36.4% The Baker and the Beauty ABC 0.7 n/a The Great American Baking Show ABC 0.7 -0.2 -22.2% Tommy CBS 0.7 n/a Almost Family Fox 0.7 n/a Fresh Off the Boat ABC 0.7 -0.2 -22.2% Madam Secretary CBS 0.7 -0.2 -22.2% Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC 0.7 n/a 106 Kids Say the Darndest Things ABC 0.6 n/a Flirty Dancing Fox 0.6 n/a The Wall NBC 0.6 n/a; last aired in 2017-18 Council of Dads NBC 0.6 n/a Perfect Harmony NBC 0.6 n/a Arrow CW 0.6 even Supernatural CW 0.6 -0.1 -14.3% 113 48 Hours CBS 0.5 -0.1 -16.7% Duncanville Fox 0.5 n/a Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 0.5 even Indebted NBC 0.5 n/a Sunnyside NBC 0.5 n/a Batwoman CW 0.5 n/a Legacies CW 0.5 -0.1 -16.7% Riverdale CW 0.5 -0.2 -28.6% Supergirl CW 0.5 -0.1 -16.7% 122 Little Big Shots NBC 0.4 n/a; last aired summer 2018 PBC Fight Night Fox 0.4 n/a All American CW 0.4 even Black Lightning CW 0.4 -0.2 -33.3% Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.4 -0.2 -33.3% 127 Charmed CW 0.3 -0.3 -50% Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 0.3 even Nancy Drew CW 0.3 n/a Roswell, New Mexico CW 0.3 -0.2 -40% 131 Dynasty CW 0.2 even Katy Keene CW 0.2 n/a 133 In the Dark CW 0.1 -0.1 -50%

Total Viewers

Vs. 2018-19 Rank Show Network Viewers (millions) Gain/loss % Gain/loss 1 Sunday Night Football NBC 20.09 1.15 6.1% 2 NCIS CBS 15.34 -0.55 -3.5% 3 Thursday Night Football Fox 15.05 0.62 4.3% 4 FBI CBS 12.55 -0.13 -1% 5 Blue Bloods CBS 11.96 -0.87 -6.8% 6 Chicago Fire NBC 11.7 0.04 0.3% 7 This Is Us NBC 11.55 -2.25 -16.3% 8 Young Sheldon CBS 11.45 -3.27 -22.2% 9 Chicago PD NBC 11.23 0.09 0.8% 10 Chicago Med NBC 11.22 -0.04 -0.4% 11 The Good Doctor ABC 10.82 -1.82 -14.4% 12 The Masked Singer Fox 10.73 -0.84 -7.3% 13 Bull CBS 10.61 -0.73 -6.4% 14 60 Minutes CBS 10.46 -0.31 -2.9% 15 911 Fox 10.42 0.35 3.5% 16 The Voice - Monday NBC 10.23 -0.52 -4.8% 17 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 10.2 n/a 18 New Amsterdam NBC 9.7 -1.35 -12.2% 19 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 9.68 -0.45 -4.4% 20 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9.58 -1.25 -11.5% 21 The Voice - Tuesday NBC 9.53 -0.56 -5.6% 22 Grey's Anatomy ABC 9.39 -0.73 -7.2% 23 Survivor CBS 9.3 -0.39 -4% 24 911: Lone Star Fox 9.09 n/a 25 America's Got Talent: Champions NBC 8.92 -3.47 -28% 26 Magnum P.I. CBS 8.91 0.55 6.6% NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 8.91 -0.94 -9.5% 28 American Idol - Monday ABC 8.54 0.54 6.7% 29 Mom CBS 8.52 -1.8 -17.4% Station 19 ABC 8.52 0.86 11.2% 31 American Idol - Sunday ABC 8.34 -0.76 -8.4% 32 The Rookie ABC 8.19 -0.12 -1.4% 33 SEAL Team CBS 8.02 -0.41 -4.9% 34 Criminal Minds CBS 8.01 -0.21 -2.6% 35 The Bachelor ABC 7.93 0.01 0.1% 36 Dancing With the Stars ABC 7.84 -0.84 -9.7% 37 The Conners ABC 7.73 -2.23 -22.4% 38 Manifest NBC 7.7 -4.91 -38.9% 39 The Neighborhood CBS 7.69 -0.3 -3.8% Tommy CBS 7.69 n/a 41 All Rise CBS 7.64 n/a 42 God Friended Me CBS 7.62 -2.0 -20.8% 43 Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 7.54 n/a 44 MacGyver CBS 7.5 -0.2 -2.6% 45 Man With a Plan CBS 7.37 0.95 14.8% 46 SWAT CBS 7.27 -1.34 -15.6% 47 A Million Little Things ABC 7.26 -0.52 -6.7% 48 Modern Family ABC 7.1 -0.73 -9.3% The Unicorn CBS 7.1 n/a 50 The Blacklist NBC 6.88 -0.3 -4.2% 51 Broke CBS 6.76 n/a 52 Madam Secretary CBS 6.74 -1.38 -17% 53 The Resident Fox 6.7 -1.04 -13.4% 54 Carol's Second Act CBS 6.59 n/a 55 Law & Order: SVU NBC 6.46 -0.93 -12.6% 56 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC 6.41 n/a 57 Last Man Standing Fox 6.4 -1.93 -23.2% 58 Deputy Fox 6.34 n/a 59 Evil CBS 6.29 n/a 60 Bluff City Law NBC 6.24 n/a 61 Stumptown ABC 5.96 n/a 62 Prodigal Son Fox 5.83 n/a 63 Emergence ABC 5.67 n/a 64 America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.65 -0.23 -3.9% 65 Lego Masters Fox 5.6 n/a 66 Lincoln Rhyme NBC 5.57 n/a 67 The Goldbergs ABC 5.31 -1.07 -16.8% 68 The Masked Singer: After the Mask Fox 5.29 n/a 69 Ellen's Game of Games NBC 5.26 -1.71 -24.5% 70 Shark Tank ABC 4.95 0.1 2.1% 71 Saturday Night College Football ABC 4.94 -0.28 -5.4% 72 Undercover Boss CBS 4.92 n/a; last aired in 2016-17 73 Dateline - Friday NBC 4.87 0.13 2.7% 74 Songland NBC 4.82 -0.03 -0.6% 75 Bless This Mess ABC 4.72 -0.57 -10.8% 76 American Housewife ABC 4.48 -0.98 -17.9% 77 For Life ABC 4.36 n/a 20/20 ABC 4.36 -0.4 -8.4% 79 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 4.27 -0.88 -17.1% 80 Empire Fox 4.04 -2.33 -36.6% 48 Hours CBS 4.04 -0.41 -9.2% 82 Will & Grace NBC 4.01 -1.3 -24.5% 83 Kids Say the Darndest Things ABC 3.97 n/a 84 Schooled ABC 3.93 -1.12 -22.2% 85 Council of Dads NBC 3.9 n/a 86 The Great American Baking Show ABC 3.88 -0.4 -9.3% 87 Mixed-ish ABC 3.82 n/a Superstore NBC 3.82 -0.48 -11.2% 89 The Baker and the Beauty ABC 3.81 n/a 90 Black-ish ABC 3.72 -0.8 -17.7% 91 Single Parents ABC 3.63 -1.04 -22.3% 92 The Good Place NBC 3.56 -1.01 -22.1% 93 Good Girls NBC 3.42 -0.61 -15.1% The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart ABC 3.42 n/a 95 The Wall NBC 3.39 n/a; last aired in 2017-18 96 Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 3.32 -0.23 -6.5% 97 Outmatched Fox 3.25 n/a 98 Fox College Football Fox 3.21 1.04 47.9% 99 24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 3.14 -1.36 -30.2% 100 Fresh Off the Boat ABC 3.12 -0.74 -19.2% 101 Little Big Shots NBC 3.11 n/a; last aired summer 2018 102 Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC 3.06 n/a 103 The Simpsons Fox 3.02 -0.65 -17.7% 104 Perfect Harmony NBC 2.9 n/a 105 Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 2.69 -0.52 -16.2% 106 WWE Smackdown Fox 2.83 n/a; aired on USA in 2018-19 107 Family Guy Fox 2.65 -0.73 -21.6% 108 Almost Family Fox 2.51 n/a 109 Bless the Harts Fox 2.44 n/a 110 Bob's Burgers Fox 2.43 -0.75 -23.6% 111 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 2.39 -1.08 -31.1% 112 Flirty Dancing Fox 2.31 n/a 113 The Flash CW 2.23 -0.89 -28.5% 114 Indebted NBC 2.09 n/a 115 Sunnyside NBC 1.93 n/a 116 Supernatural CW 1.86 -0.45 -19.5% 117 Batwoman CW 1.61 n/a 118 Supergirl CW 1.58 -0.5 -24% 119 PBC Fight Night Fox 1.54 n/a 120 Arrow CW 1.52 -0.34 -18.3% 121 Legacies CW 1.41 -0.28 -16.6% 122 Riverdale CW 1.35 -0.61 -31.1% Legends of Tomorrow CW 1.35 -0.33 -19.6% 124 Duncanville Fox 1.3 n/a 125 Roswell, New Mexico CW 1.29 -0.56 -30.3% 126 Nancy Drew CW 1.25 n/a 127 All American CW 1.18 0.12 11.3% 128 Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 1.15 0.05 4.5% 129 Charmed CW 1.1 -0.52 -32.1% 130 Black Lightning CW 1.09 -0.53 -32.7% 131 In the Dark CW 0.64 -0.32 -33.3% Katy Keene CW 0.64 n/a 133 Dynasty CW 0.59 -0.21 -26.3%

Source: Nielsen.