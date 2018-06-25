TV Ratings: ABC's Game Show Lineup Wins the Night

ABC's Sunday night game show gave the network the biggest ratings of the evening.

The Disney-owned channel's Celebrity Family Feud (1.2 ratings among adults 18 to 49) and The $100,000 Pyramid (1.0 rating) both climbed a tenth of a point compared with last week's metrics. And in addition, To Tell the Truth remained even week-to-week with a 0.8 rating. Each of the three game shows grew in total viewers, bringing in 6.46 million viewers, 5.56 million and 4.52 million, respectively.

Over at CBS, Instinct improved a tenth to 0.5 rating and 60 Minutes (0.6 rating, 7.44 million) drew more viewers than Celebrity Family Feud. Elsewhere, NBC's Shades of Blue, starring Jennifer Lopez, dropped to a series low in its final season (0.5 rating and 3.14 million viewers.) Also down in eyeballs was Dateline, though the network's America's Got Talent repeat (0.7 rating, 3.99 million viewers) gave NBC a bit of a boost.

On Fox, the NatGeo documentary series One Strange Rock pulled a 0.3 rating and 900,000 viewers, slipping from the previous week's 0.5 demo rating (thanks to the U.S. Open lead-in.) On the same network, the comedy Ghosted out-performed the doc series with a 0.4 rating and 1.11 million viewers — though was still down a tenth of a point from the prior week.

In all, ABC won the night with a 0.9 demo rating and a 5.22 million total viewers. NBC came in second place in terms of demo with a 0.6 rating and 3.64 million viewers, while CBS notched second place in total viewers with 4.89 million and a 0.5 rating. Fox trailed the others with a 0.4 rating and 1.10 million viewers.