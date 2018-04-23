TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Builds, But 'Deception' Hits a Low

Scripted programming didn't look so hot on the broadcast networks on Sunday night. Not a single comedy or drama could muster a 1.0 rating in the key demo.

Facing the return of HBO's Westworld, the only Big Four series to post some actual growth was American Idol. The two-hour competition rebounded from the previous week's low, pulling a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers. That did not assist Deception, which logged a low 0.6 rating in the key demo.

There were a lot of 0.6 going around. The modest number was shared by five series, Dateline on NBC, CBS' demo-deficient Instinct, NBC's Genius Junior, Fox's Last Man on Earth and CBS' Madam Secretary. NBC's Timeless, even with the previous week, only managed a 0.5 rating.

Second-place status was shared by CBS and Fox, with CBS also offering up a new 60 Minutes (0.7 adults) and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8 adults). Fox also put out new Bob's Burgers (0.8 adults), The Simpsons (0.9 adults) and Family Guy (0.9 adults).

NBC aired a steady Little Big Shots, which earned a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49.