TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Finale Squeaks Monday Win Over 'The Voice'

Up from Sunday, but below recent season highs, ABC's revived singing competition narrowly nabs its first win over the NBC competition.

It took all season to do it, but American Idol looks like it finally nabbed a victory over The Voice.

Wrapping its first season on ABC, its 16th overall, American Idol inched up to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.7 million viewers between 9 and 11 p.m. Now, the finale didn't entirely air head-to-head with The Voice, which aired during the first hour of primetime, but it did narrowly win to come out on top for Monday. The Voice's early scores are a 1.5 rating in the key demo and 8.6 million viewers.

ABC's overall win for Monday was aided by Dancing With the Stars, which closed out its abbreviated run with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 at 8 o'clock. NBC, which came in at No. 2 for the night, had a new Running Wild With Bear Grylls (0.7 adults) as its other offering.

On CBS, the only new offerings were Man With a Plan (1.0 adults) and Elementary (0.5 adults). The CW put out a new Supergirl (0.5 adults) and iZombie (0.3 adults).

Elsewhere, Miss USA drew a limp 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers on Fox. That was a low for the fatigued pageant.