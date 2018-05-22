8:58am PT by Michael O'Connell
TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Finale Squeaks Monday Win Over 'The Voice'
It took all season to do it, but American Idol looks like it finally nabbed a victory over The Voice.
Wrapping its first season on ABC, its 16th overall, American Idol inched up to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.7 million viewers between 9 and 11 p.m. Now, the finale didn't entirely air head-to-head with The Voice, which aired during the first hour of primetime, but it did narrowly win to come out on top for Monday. The Voice's early scores are a 1.5 rating in the key demo and 8.6 million viewers.
ABC's overall win for Monday was aided by Dancing With the Stars, which closed out its abbreviated run with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 at 8 o'clock. NBC, which came in at No. 2 for the night, had a new Running Wild With Bear Grylls (0.7 adults) as its other offering.
On CBS, the only new offerings were Man With a Plan (1.0 adults) and Elementary (0.5 adults). The CW put out a new Supergirl (0.5 adults) and iZombie (0.3 adults).
Elsewhere, Miss USA drew a limp 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers on Fox. That was a low for the fatigued pageant.
