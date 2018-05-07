TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Leads Sunday, 'Last Man' Wraps Season

ABC takes an end-of-weekend win with the latest live outing of its renewed singing competition.

Nabbing a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, American Idol topped Sunday's original telecasts in the key demo.

The ABC series, renewed for another season on Friday, also managed 8.6 million viewers during its two-hour block — leading the time period and topping all other originals for the night, save CBS' 60 Minutes. ABC also put out a new episode of Deception, which came in with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.

Sharing second-place status for the night in the key demo were CBS, the night's audience leader, and Fox. 60 Minutes (0.8 adults), Instinct (0.7 adults), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8 adults) and Madam Secretary (0.5 adults). On Fox, Bob's Burgers (0.7 adults), The Simpsons (0.9 adults) and Family Guy (0.9 adults) were steady — where Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7 adults) took a slight hit. Last Man on Earth, very much on the bubble for renewal, wrapped its season with another 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.

Over on NBC, Dateline (0.6 adults), back to back episodes of Genius Junior (0.5 and 0.6 adults) and a new Timeless (0.5 adults) held.