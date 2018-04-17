TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Posts Monday Low

Though it recovered some from the season low-showing Sunday night broad, American Idol was again down, week-to-week, on Monday.

The ABC show pulled a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers on ABC, placing second for the night after NBC's The Voice. There's only one Monday left for American Idol before Dancing With the Stars steps in and Idol begins to air on Sundays exclusively. Season-to-date, the Monday show has been pulling a 2.0 rating in the key demo and 9.2 million viewers once live-plus-three day lifts have been factored in.

Monday victor The Voice earned a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.2 million viewers for NBC. At 10 p.m., the network led with another even outing for freshman drama Good Girls (1.0 adults), outpacing both ABC's The Crossing and CBS' Scorpion with their shared 0.7 rating.

CBS comedies Kevin Can Wait (0.9 adults), Man With a Plan (0.8 adults), Superior Donuts (0.8 adults) and Living Biblically (0.6 adults) were steady — as were new episodes of Lucifer (0.7 adults) and The Resident (0.9 adults) on Fox. The CW saw Supergirl return with a 0.5 rating and iZombie perk up to a 0.3 rating.