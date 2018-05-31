TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' Tops, 'Reverie' Disappoints

NBC and Fox split a demo victory on Wednesday night, thanks to two returned reality series.

The unscripted-heavy night included the season premiere of American Ninja Warrior, which was off a shade in its move from Mondays. The show netted a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. That was still enough to place it just above MasterChef on Fox. The return of the culinary competition averaged a 1.1 rating in the key demo across two episodes.

NBC also put out the series premiere of summer drama Reverie. It came in with a lackluster 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and just shy of 3 million viewers, though expectations couldn't have been terribly high. In head-to-head competition, it lost the 10 o'clock hour to CBS' canceled Code Black (0.7 adults).

The CW aired a new episode of The Originals (0.3 adults).