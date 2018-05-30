TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Makes a Strong Return

'World of Dance' takes a hit in its sophomore bow but more than doubles everything else on Tuesday TV.

NBC dominated on its first true Tuesday of summer programming, with America's Got Talent setting strong course to dominate the off months yet again.

America's Got Talent averaged a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers between 8 and 10 o'clock. In the key demo, that was off only a hair from its equally auspicious 2017 premiere. It was virtually even in its audience pull.

The network wrapped the night with the sophomore bow of World of Dance. Down from its 2017 series premiere, the show still pulled a strong 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers.

NBC wasn't the only network with reality premieres. Fox offered up episodes of Beat Shazam (0.8 adults) and Love Connection (0.6 adults), both down from their 2017 premieres.

On CBS, 48 Hours: NCIS averaged a 0.5 rating.