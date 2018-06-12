TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Dips, Still Leads Monday

The reality series ticks down, though ABC retains an insurmountable advantage over the closest competition.

The Bachelorette was down but dominant on Monday night.

The reality series fetched a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, its premiere score, after perking up slightly the week before. The show also averaged just north of 5.5 million viewers.

NBC managed to rank as No. 2 for the night with repeats, while Fox put out a flat episode of So You Think You Can Dance (0.7 adults). Elementary was also unmoved, earning a 0.6 rating for CBS.

On the CW, Supergirl (0.4 adults) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3 adults) were both steady.