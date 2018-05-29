TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Drops in Memorial Day Return, NBA Looms Large on TNT

Monday's conference clincher for the Golden State Warriors ranks as biggest of the NBA post-season, heralding more good news for the coming Finals.

Facing a dominant NBA game on cable and strong Stanley Cup coverage on NBC, the latest season of ABC's The Bachelorette started on a softer note this Memorial Day Monday.

Broadcast's most dominant coverage of the night belonged to NBC's Game 1 victory for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, which boasted a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 in early Nielsen returns. That number is sure to be dwarfed by TNT's showing for Game 7 of the NBA's Western Conference finals. The overnight 10.3 rating among metered market households will push it past ESPN's Eastern Conference high — a 9.1 rating that ultimately translated to 13.3 million viewers. Monday's game, which guaranteed another Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals, will also outmatch all other TV programs in the key demo.

As for The Bachelorette, the summer reality series was clearly dampened by both games and the holiday premiere. It was down four-tenths of a ratings point from the previous launch, one that did not air on Memorial Day, averaging a 1.4 among adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. The latest episode of ABC's now-canceled The Crossing earned another 0.5 rating.

Speaking of canceled, Fox put out two "bonus" episodes of the departed Lucifer. Both bagged a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 as well.



CBS had a new episode of Elementary, earning a 0.4 demo rating, and the CW was in all-originals with Supergirl (0.4 adults) and iZombie (0.2 adults)