TV Ratings: 'Big Bang' Finale Dominates Thursday, 'Station 19' Dips

The Big Bang Theory got a nice lift on Thursday night.

CBS' veteran comedy, wrapping its 11th season and still the No. 1 series on the network, was up to a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 15 million viewers. That made it the night's top telecast by far, also outpacing Tuesday's Roseanne on ABC for No. 1 status for the week.

Young Sheldon was also improved, netting a 2.1 rating in the key demo, while back-to-back episodes of Mom earned a 1.5 and 1.3 rating. SWAT came in with a 0.9 rating in the key demo.

Grey's Anatomy was also improved over on ABC, rising to a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. The lead-in did not help spinoff Station 19, down to a 0.9 rating in the key demo before Quantico (0.5 adults). NBC put out the lone repeat of the night, Law & Order: SVU, before two episodes of Chicago Fire (0.9 adults).

Fox put out a new Gotham (0.7 adults) and a lifted Showtime at the Apollo (0.6 adults). Supernatural jumped on the CW, earning a 0.6 rating in the key demo, while Arrow came in with a 0.4.