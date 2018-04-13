TV Ratings: 'Big Bang' Leads Again, 'Champions' Goes Low

CBS tops Thursday night in the key demo and total viewers.

Scoring another robust Thursday win, The Big Bang Theory helped power CBS primetime with a steady episode.

The comedy fetched a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.5 million viewers at the top of the night, followed by steady episodes of Young Sheldon (1.9 adults) and Mom (1.4 adults). Life in Pieces was improved, earning a 1.1 rating in the key demo, before a new episode of SWAT (0.9 adults).

Grey's Anatomy (1.6 adults), Station 19 (1.0 adults) and Scandal (0.9 adults) all held on ABC, as did new episodes of Gotham (0.7 adults) and Showtime at the Apollo (0.6 adults).

On NBC, Superstore (0.8 adults) and AP Bio (0.6 adults) held — but, without an original Will & Grace, freshman Champions sank to a 0.4 rating in the key demo. Chicago Fire led 10 o'clock with a 1.0 rating.

Supernatural (0.5 adults) and Arrow (0.4 adults) were both improved from the previous night.