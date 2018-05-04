TV Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' and 'Station 19' Grow on Thursday

The Big Bang Theory enjoyed a nice bump on Thursday night — not exactly the broadcast norm for the first week of May, when tune-in typically starts slowing down.

CBS' flagship comedy inched up three-tenths of a point to a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, with a dominant 12.6 million viewers tuning in at 8 o'clock. It helped the network easily secure a primetime win, with steady episodes of Young Sheldon (1.9 adults), Mom (1.4 adults), Life in Pieces (1.1 adults) and SWAT (0.8 adults) following.

Grey's Anatomy, even with its recent 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, saw spinoff Station 19 get a lift at 9 o'clock. The drama improved to a 1.1 rating in the key demo, more than double the score of lead-out Quantico (0.5 adults).

On NBC, comedies Superstore (0.8 adults), A.P. Bio (0.6 adults) and Champions (0.4 adults) were steady with recent performances. As decision time approaches for on-the-bubble A.P. Bio and Champions, both continue to perform particularly poorly — though they are consistent in their scores.

Fox put out new episodes of Gotham (0.5 adults) and Showtime at the Apollo (0.6 adults), while the CW had new Supernatural and Arrow — each of which managed a 0.4 rating in the key demo.