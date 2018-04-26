TV Ratings: 'Code Black' Returns Near a Low on a Quiet Wednesday

As the broadcast season starts wrapping up, overnight returns are looking particularly weak.

Only three series could get past decimal points on Wednesday night, with CBS' Survivor and Fox's Empire earning top honors in the key demo with a shared 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. Fox, which led the night, also managed to get a respectable score from Star, which took a 1.2 rating in the key demo.

The rest of the night was largely a mix of modest performers, repeats and misfires. CBS ranked No. 2, also putting out a new episode of SEAL Team (0.8 adults) and the return of Code Black. The latter won the 10 o'clock hour but was hovering at a series low with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers.

NBC offered a new episode of The Blacklist, which garnered a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, before heading into encores. ABC was also a mixed bag, putting poor Alex, Inc. in on either side of repeats. One scored a 0.7 rating, the other dipped to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. Designated Survivor pulled up last among the Big Four with a 0.5 rating.

On The CW, Riverdale netted a 0.4 rating in the key demo, as did The Originals.