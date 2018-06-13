TV Ratings: ‘Dance’ and ‘Talent’ Hold; ABC Launches ‘Last Defense’

Modest start for the true-crime doc, though it hits a summer-time-slot high for the network.

NBC was again unstoppable Tuesday night, powered by episodes of America’s Got Talent and World of Dance.

Talent led at 8 with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.3 million viewers. At 10, World of Dance earned a 1.5 rating in the key demo and 6.2 million viewers.

ABC used the night to launch true-crime news series The Last Defense. After an evening of repeats, the series bowed with a 0.5 rating in the key demo and 2.7 million viewers. Soft, for sure, but it was a summer-time-slot high for ABC, hitting a nearly two-year audience peak.

Fox put out new episodes of Beat Shazam (0.7 adults) and Love Connection (0.5 adults), while CBS offered up a new 48 Hours: NCIS (0.5 adults).