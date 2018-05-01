TV Ratings: 'Dancing' and 'Elementary' Pull Premiere Lows

An all-athletes edition of 'DWTS' musters just a 1.1 rating in the key demo, but pulls more viewers than 'American Idol' on Monday

On a night of several premieres, NBC's The Voice easily managed a Monday win across the board — the episode nabbing a steady 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.7 million viewers. The two-hour reality show was complemented by the season finale of Good Girls, which earned another 0.9 rating in the key demo.

Monday proved a mixed bag for ABC. On one hand, the return of Dancing With the Stars improved the night's showing among total viewers with an average 8.5 million — but the series was down dramatically in the key demo. It fell from American Idol's recent scores in the same time slot and marked a premiere low. The abbreviated all-athletes season came in with just a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. The Crossing, also down at 10 p.m, pulled a 0.5 rating.

CBS comedies clung near recent scores, with Kevin Can Wait and Man With a Plan sharing a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and Superior Donuts nabbing a 0.7 rating. Elementary made its return to the schedule with a premiere low of its own, down two-tenths of a point from its Sunday slot last season with a 0.6 rating in the key demo.

Lucifer went low on Fox, netting a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, while The Resident hovered at a 0.8 rating. On the CW, Supergirl (0.5 adults) and iZombie (0.2 adults) held.