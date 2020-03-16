Biden-Sanders Debate Brings 10.8 Million Viewers to CNN, Significant Streaming

With a large number of Americans staying in (care of growing coronavirus-related social distancing) and zero sporting events to compete with, CNN aired the first one-on-one debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on Sunday night.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable network logged 10.8 million viewers linear viewers, with an assist from Univision, and another 3.9 million live streams on its digital platform. It was hardly a low for the Democratic debate cycle, but it was a dip from the most recent one. The previous entry, which CBS News’ carried the week before Super Tuesday forced most remaining candidates out of the race, averaged 15.3 million viewers.

This marked the eleventh and, potentially, final debate ahead of the planned Democratic National Convention in July. There is a 12th debate on deck for April — but, depending on both candidates’ performances in the Mar. 17 primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, Biden may be the last one standing at that point.



In the demo, coverage brought in 3.414 million adults 25-54. And breaking down network-by-network, CNN pulled 9.9 million viewers and Univision earning just under 1 million.



To date, the most-watched Democratic debate — of this cycle and historically — was NBC News’ Feb. 19 showdown. That brought 33.2 million viewers across TV and streaming.